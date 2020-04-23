Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

Retro Japan Recreated In Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:animal crossing
animal crossinganimal crossing: new horizonsjapankotakueast
Illustration for article titled Retro Japan Recreated In iAnimal Crossing: New Horizons/i
Screenshot: MfsbT6210
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
The customization tools in Animal Crossing: New Horizons are enabling players to show off their creativity. One of the most impressive things I’ve seen is Japan during the Showa era (1926-1989) being brought to life in Animal Crossing.

When Japanese people use the word retro (レトロ) to discuss a building, town, or fashion, they are typically referring to the Showa or even the earlier Taisho period. (As more time passes in the Reiwa period, the current imperial era, the previous Heisei era, which dates from 1989 to 2019, will increasingly fall under this retro definition.)

Twitter user MfsbT6210's island styled their Animal Crossing island after the Showa period, including filling it with Showa-period ads, such as Oronamin C.

The attention to detail is astounding, and the island evokes Showa Japan. This isn’t an isolated thing, though. Others are also doing this.

Above is a Showa style floor.

Twitter user Bobomi also uploaded the pretty night footage below of this retro Japanese island.

Below is a Taisho era (1912-1226) interior with some Showa-style advertisements.

The Showa era spans many decades, a world war, and the difficult and ultimately prosperous years that followed.

During the Showa period, Japan rebuilt itself and, relevant for Kotaku readers, saw the rise of its manga, anime, and gaming industries. The word “retro” evokes those bygone days. And now, people can recreate them in Animal Crossing.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

