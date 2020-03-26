In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, People Are Decorating Excellent Rooms

Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
Not only are people crafting wonderful outfits in the latest Animal Crossing, but they are also decorating interesting and wonderful rooms.
Of course, room decoration isn’t new to the Animal Crossing games. But the release of New Horizons has sparked players’ creativity, resulting in an array of living spaces. Let’s take a look!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
In case you missed it, be sure to read Kotaku’s review of Animal Crossing: New Horizons right here.