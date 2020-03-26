Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Subscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, People Are Decorating Excellent Rooms

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:animal crossing
animal crossinganimal crossing: new horizonsswitchnintendo
3
2
Illustration for article titled In iAnimal Crossing: New Horizons/i, People Are Decorating Excellent Rooms
Screenshot: niji_otk, doomquasar, babymsrr
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
PrevNextView All

Not only are people crafting wonderful outfits in the latest Animal Crossing, but they are also decorating interesting and wonderful rooms.

Of course, room decoration isn’t new to the Animal Crossing games. But the release of New Horizons has sparked players’ creativity, resulting in an array of living spaces. Let’s take a look!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

In case you missed it, be sure to read Kotaku’s review of Animal Crossing: New Horizons right here. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Another WW1 FPS Wants To Get Into The Trenches

May The Ciri Cosplay Never End

Employees At GameStop Competitor Say Their Company Isn't Protecting Them From Covid-19 Either

Sega's New Mascot Is The Son Of Sega's Old Mascot