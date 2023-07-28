Our Favorite Cosplay From Japan Expo 2023 (Which Is In France)

Our around-the-world cosplay appreciation trip has taken us to London, Germany, Melbourne, and San Diego, and now we’re going to Paris for Japan Expo 2023. The massive convention, which ran from July 13 to July 16 at the Paris-Nord Villepinte Exhibition Center in Paris, France, always provides great cosplay to ogle, and this year was no exception.



Advertisement

Unsurprisingly, Japan Expo brought another Barbie cosplay (we really are living in a Barbie world), along with some some great anime looks, and a Malenia from Elden Ring accompanied by the famous Let Me Solo Her.

The video and photos brought to you today were all provided by omaruisfed for Mineralblu. And, of course, you’ll find every cosplayer’s social media links and their cosplay character details watermarked on every image. Now let’s get to some cosplay!