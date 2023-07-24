Our Favorite Cosplay From San Diego Comic-Con 2023

When it comes to incredible cosplay, San Diego Comic-Con always delivers, and this year was no exception. The event, which ran from July 20 to July 23 and took place at the famed San Diego Convention Center, brought fun panels, cool interactive experiences, and almost provided us with an unofficial GTA: San Andreas restaurant before Rockstar’s lawyers shut it down. But what about the cosplay?



This will be the first Kotaku cosplay roundup without Luke Plunkett, and I hope he is proud of me for continuing on in his stead. I am, after all, the woman who wrote the brutal cosplay call-out story, as well as that one where I said Phil Spencer dresses like my dad going to get bagels, so I am somewhat qualified for the role. But Luke, we miss you.

The video and photos brought to you today were all provided, as usual, by Minerablu (you can check out way more of his stuff on his Instagram page or on his YouTube channel). Click through to see The Fifth Element cosplays, The Last of Us looks, and much, much more.