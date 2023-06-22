Our Favorite Cosplay From Dreamhack Melbourne 2023

Cosplay

Our Favorite Cosplay From Dreamhack Melbourne 2023

Most of our cosplay show coverage comes from the US, so it's time to head down under

By
Luke Plunkett
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Aussie cosplayers
Photo: Mineralblu

From Comic-Con to C2E2, the vast majority of cosplay coverage you see on this website comes from American conventions. Which is fine! This is an American website, many of the world’s biggest shows are in the US and our intrepid cosplay photographer Mineralblu is also American.

Advertisement

But sometimes it’s nice to break that up a little, no? Spread our wings, fly overseas, check out a cosplay show on some other shores. So it’s wonderful tonight to get the chance to share this video and gallery of cosplayers from Dreamhack Melbourne, a show that took place earlier this year and is the first time in a long time we’ve been able to feature a show post made up mostly of Aussie cosplayers.

In this slideshow you’ll find a video of the show below, then images of some of our favourite cosplay, with a cosplayer’s credits, social media info and character details watermarked on each.

As usual—so yeah, he went some distance for this one!—all video and photos are by Mineralblu, and you can check out more of his work at his Facebook page.

Our favourite cosplay from Dreamhack Melbourne 2023
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 19

Tales of Arise

Tales of Arise

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Dreamhack Melbourne 2023
Photo: Mineralblu
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 19

Elden Ring

Elden Ring

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Dreamhack Melbourne 2023
Photo: Mineralblu
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 19

DOTA 2

DOTA 2

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Dreamhack Melbourne 2023
Photo: Mineralblu
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 19

Destiny 2

Destiny 2

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Dreamhack Melbourne 2023
Photo: Mineralblu
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 19

Elden Ring

Elden Ring

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Dreamhack Melbourne 2023
Photo: Mineralblu
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 19

Star Fox

Star Fox

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Dreamhack Melbourne 2023
Photo: Mineralblu
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 19

Scarlet Witch

Scarlet Witch

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Dreamhack Melbourne 2023
Photo: Mineralblu
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 19

Tekken

Tekken

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Dreamhack Melbourne 2023
Photo: Mineralblu
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 19

Valorant

Valorant

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Dreamhack Melbourne 2023
Photo: Mineralblu
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 19

Valorant

Valorant

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Dreamhack Melbourne 2023
Photo: Mineralblu
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 19

Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Dreamhack Melbourne 2023
Photo: Mineralblu
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 19

Borderlands 3

Borderlands 3

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Dreamhack Melbourne 2023
Photo: Mineralblu
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 19

Arcane

Arcane

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Dreamhack Melbourne 2023
Photo: Mineralblu
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 19

Tekken

Tekken

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Dreamhack Melbourne 2023
Photo: Mineralblu
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 19

Final Fantasy

Final Fantasy

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Dreamhack Melbourne 2023
Photo: Mineralblu
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 19

Resident Evil

Resident Evil

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Dreamhack Melbourne 2023
Photo: Mineralblu
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 19

World Of Warcraft

World Of Warcraft

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Dreamhack Melbourne 2023
Photo: Mineralblu
Advertisement

19 / 19