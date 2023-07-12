Our Favorite Cosplay From Dokomi Germany

Our Favorite Cosplay From Dokomi Germany

Our cosplay section's world tour just keeps on rolling

Luke Plunkett
Image: Omaruisfed, Mineralblu

We’ve been to Melbourne, we’ve been to London, now our cosplay showcase is off to Germany for coverage of this year’s Dokomi, which went down June 30-July 2 in Dusseldorf.

Billed as the biggest “anime and Japan” convention in Europe, it drew huge crowds across all three days, and among that number were tons of very impressive cosplayers.

The video and photos brought to you today were all provided by omaruisfed for Mineralblu. As usual, you’ll find every cosplayer’s social media information, character and series details watermarked on each image.

THIS IS DOKOMI GERMANY DÜSSELDORF ANIME EXPO COMIC CON 2023 BEST COSPLAY MUSIC VIDEO BEST COSTUME
Devil May Cry

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Dokomi Germany
Image: Omaruisfed, Mineralblu
Berserk

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Dokomi Germany
Image: Omaruisfed, Mineralblu
Honkai Star Rail

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Dokomi Germany
Image: Omaruisfed, Mineralblu
Chainsaw Man

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Dokomi Germany
Image: Omaruisfed, Mineralblu
League Of Legends

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Dokomi Germany
Image: Omaruisfed, Mineralblu
Honkai Star Rail

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Dokomi Germany
Image: Omaruisfed, Mineralblu
Persona

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Dokomi Germany
Image: Omaruisfed, Mineralblu
One Piece

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Dokomi Germany
Image: Omaruisfed, Mineralblu
Cyberpunk 2077

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Dokomi Germany
Image: Omaruisfed, Mineralblu
Tales Of Berseria

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Dokomi Germany
Image: Omaruisfed, Mineralblu
Vocaloid

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Dokomi Germany
Image: Omaruisfed, Mineralblu
League Of Legends

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Dokomi Germany
Image: Omaruisfed, Mineralblu
Genshin Impact

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Dokomi Germany
Image: Omaruisfed, Mineralblu
One Piece

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Dokomi Germany
Image: Omaruisfed, Mineralblu
My Dress Up Darling

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Dokomi Germany
Image: Omaruisfed, Mineralblu
Inuyasha

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Dokomi Germany
Image: Omaruisfed, Mineralblu
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Dokomi Germany
Image: Omaruisfed, Mineralblu
Genshin Impact

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Dokomi Germany
Image: Omaruisfed, Mineralblu
One Piece

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Dokomi Germany
Image: Omaruisfed, Mineralblu
The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From Dokomi Germany
Image: Omaruisfed, Mineralblu
