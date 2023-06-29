Our Favorite Cosplay From MCM London Comic Con

Our Favorite Cosplay From MCM London Comic Con

We're continuing our international cosplay tour with a look at one of Europe's bigger shows

By
Luke Plunkett
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Photo: Mineralblu / Digital Genki

The MCM London Comic Con is held twice a year, but for this gallery we’ll be looking at the most recent event, which went down in late May. Held at the ExCeL London convention centre, it drew a ton of cosplayers, and we’ll be featuring some of our favourites in this gallery.

After visiting Melbourne last week, this continues our little international cosplay tour. In this slideshow you’ll find a video of the show below, then images of some of our favourite cosplay, with a cosplayer’s credits, social media info and character details watermarked on each.

Note that while the video is featured on the site of our regular contributor Mineralblu, this show’s footage (and accompanying images) were shot by Digital Genki, and you can check out more of their stuff here.

THIS IS MCM LONDON COMIC CON 2023 BEST COSPLAY MUSIC VIDEO BEST COSTUME ANIME CMV ENGLAND SPRING MAY
Barbie

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From MCM London Comic Con
Photo: Mineralblu / Digital Genki
Bleach

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From MCM London Comic Con
Photo: Mineralblu / Digital Genki
The Legend Of Zelda

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From MCM London Comic Con
Photo: Mineralblu / Digital Genki
Dungeons & Dragons

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From MCM London Comic Con
Photo: Mineralblu / Digital Genki
Elden Ring

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From MCM London Comic Con
Photo: Mineralblu / Digital Genki
Attack On Titan

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From MCM London Comic Con
Photo: Mineralblu / Digital Genki
Lord Of The Rings

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From MCM London Comic Con
Photo: Mineralblu / Digital Genki
League Of Legends

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From MCM London Comic Con
Photo: Mineralblu / Digital Genki
League Of Legends

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From MCM London Comic Con
Photo: Mineralblu / Digital Genki
Nier

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From MCM London Comic Con
Photo: Mineralblu / Digital Genki
Cyberpunk 2077

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From MCM London Comic Con
Photo: Mineralblu / Digital Genki
League Of Legends

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From MCM London Comic Con
Photo: Mineralblu / Digital Genki
League Of Legends

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From MCM London Comic Con
Photo: Mineralblu / Digital Genki
The Last Of Us

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From MCM London Comic Con
Photo: Mineralblu / Digital Genki
League Of Legends

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From MCM London Comic Con
Photo: Mineralblu / Digital Genki
Final Fantasy

Image for article titled Our Favorite Cosplay From MCM London Comic Con
Photo: Mineralblu / Digital Genki
