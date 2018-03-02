Hello! We are going to be doing a weekly news video show from now on. This is the first episode.

The name is Kotaku XP. What does that mean? I can’t just tell you. It means whatever you want it to mean.

Every week, we’ll pick 10 Kotaku posts. Gita Jackson or myself will talk about each of these stories for no longer than 30 seconds. Maybe you’ll hear me make a joke! (If you don’t laugh, it wasn’t a joke.)

Here are the posts covered in this, the very first episode.

