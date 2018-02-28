After a week of teasing, Blizzard has confirmed that Overwatch’s newest hero is Brigitte Lindholm, daughter of bearded turret lover Torbjorn.



Brigitte is a support hero who uses a rocket flail to deal damage, sometimes to multiple enemies at once. Her passive ability, Inspire, heals allies over time, and she can supplement that by dropping repair packs to heal wounded allies or, if they’re already topped off, provide them with armor. She can also deploy a barrier shield that absorbs damage and bash people with it. Lastly, her ult, Rally, gives her team a big armor boost and increases her movement speed so she can charge into the fray and thwack everybody Real Good.

Here’s her origin video:



So basically, she’s part-paladin, part-gadget wizard. Also, she’s BFFs with Reinhardt, rather than her real second dad, a turret. She’s available to try on Overwatch’s PC public test realm right now.