3D Realms—yes, they’re still around—just quietly released a new shooter called Ion Maiden. It’s notable because unlike a load of modern games that are built to look like they’re using old tech, it actually is: it’s built on the Build Engine, which ran everything from Duke Nukem 3D to Shadow Warrior.



Ion Maiden is still in Early Access, but if super-fast, gory 90s shooters are your thing, this definitely looks like your thing.

The way it’s going through Early Access is a bit different; instead of releasing whole parts of the game then improving them, Ion Maiden is releasing an intro campaign that’s “a fully finalized and polished product”, then adding stages to the campaign as the year goes on.



Based on what I’ve played today I’m not sure about the “fully finalized” part—I somehow had framerate issues at 1920x, and the AI wasn’t great—but in terms of speed and tone it’s absolutely nailing it.