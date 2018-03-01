Photo: Win McNamee / Getty Images

The White House today said that President Donald Trump will meet with executives from the video game industry to talk about violent games, a reaction to last month’s shooting in Parkland, Florida that left 17 dead.

“He’ll also be meeting with members of the video game industry to see what they can do on that front as well,” said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders during a press briefing this afternoon, when asked about the president’s policy on guns.

It’s not clear who Trump plans to meet. One person familiar with executive-level matters in the video game industry, who asked not to be named, told Kotaku this was the first that they or anyone they had spoken to had heard of this meeting.

This is the second time the White House has linked the Parkland shooting to video games, following Trump’s comments last week. The video game industry’s lobbyist group, the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), did not immediately respond to a call and email requesting comment.