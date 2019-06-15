Hello! Today we meet Andre 3000, finally get our canvas bags, look at some bad wigs and play 20 questions with Jonathan Frakes. It’s Morning Checkpoint!
Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week
Like most weeks, Kotaku was filled with some great stories. Here are a few of my favorites!
Heather is such a great writer and also, damn, can she finish games FAST. Always impressed.
Advertisement
Our national nightmare is finally over.
Look, I want Skate 4 as much as everyone else. But... I’ll take this too.
Advertisement
“Cuz we got us a convoy, ain’t it a beautiful sight.”
Tweets!
Advertisement
Was it really that hard to find a blond actress? Was Sliverstone’s name really bringing that much to this film?
Have you had your hearing tested lately? No Riker, I haven’t. But I guess I should. Thanks for the reminder. Also, sweet helmet.
Advertisement
I like the way you flute. I like the way you flute. I like the way. I like the way.
News
- Dr Disrespect Streams Inside An E3 Bathroom, Gets Banned From Twitch
- Amazon Lays Off Dozens Of Game Developers During E3
- Secret Shenmue Punch Hidden In Game Code Found 20 Years Later
- Valve’s Auto Chess Game Is Called Dota Underlords, Open Beta Next Week
- The State Of California Is Investigating Riot Games For Gender Discrimination
- Nintendo Will Add Friend Matching To Mario Maker 2 Online Play
Trailers & Videos You May Have Missed
Luigi is the better brother. We all know this.
Brenda Romero is leading the charge on this mafia game. That has me pumped to play it.
This looks cool. I can’t wait to play the full game in 7 years.
This was originally a joke. Now it’s a real game. And you know it looks alright. I’m still shocked that all these laters Conan is a relevant property still.
As we get more powerful consoles and PCs, I want more games that look like this. Games that look like cartoon shows I can control.
Advertisement
Morning Checkpoint is all about catching you up on the past week. You can email me anything you want or drop a comment below. Suggest tweets, comments, ideas, new sections and more for next week and thanks for reading!