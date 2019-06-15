Hello! Today we meet Andre 3000, finally get our canvas bags, look at some bad wigs and play 20 questions with Jonathan Frakes. It’s Morning Checkpoint!



Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

Like most weeks, Kotaku was filled with some great stories. Here are a few of my favorites!

Heather is such a great writer and also, damn, can she finish games FAST. Always impressed.

Our national nightmare is finally over.

Look, I want Skate 4 as much as everyone else. But... I’ll take this too.

“Cuz we got us a convoy, ain’t it a beautiful sight.”

Tweets!

Was it really that hard to find a blond actress? Was Sliverstone’s name really bringing that much to this film?

Have you had your hearing tested lately? No Riker, I haven’t. But I guess I should. Thanks for the reminder. Also, sweet helmet.

I like the way you flute. I like the way you flute. I like the way. I like the way.

News

Trailers & Videos You May Have Missed

Luigi is the better brother. We all know this.

Brenda Romero is leading the charge on this mafia game. That has me pumped to play it.

This looks cool. I can’t wait to play the full game in 7 years.

This was originally a joke. Now it’s a real game. And you know it looks alright. I’m still shocked that all these laters Conan is a relevant property still.

As we get more powerful consoles and PCs, I want more games that look like this. Games that look like cartoon shows I can control.

