Last month we reported that Super Mario Maker 2 would not allow players to matchmake with friends for online play. The news did not go over well. Now it’s going to reverse course with an update.



Speaking during today’s Treehouse Live presentation at E3 2019, the game’s producer Takashi Tezuka said that its developers now plan to add “matching with friends” in a future update to the game that the team is currently working on. Super Mario Maker 2 launches on June 28.

Nintendo confirmed the news on Twitter following the Treehouse Live segment. Kotaku has reached out to Nintendo for more information and will update the story when it responds.