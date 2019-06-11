Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

We must all deal with adversity in our own way.



Here is my state of mind prior to this year’s E3:

We did not get Skate 4.

Rather than succumb to the darkness, I have instead found solace in Skatebird, a game about tiny little birds who skate.

We covered it last year, but developers Glass Bottom Games chose this week to run its Kickstarter campaign (which just passed its goal), as well as releasing a playable demo.

It may not have the realism or production values of a Skate 4, but would EA’s game have cute lil’ birds? Probably not.

Skatebird is currently planned to release on PC, Mac and Linux.