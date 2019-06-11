Image: Dr Disrespect

Today, popular Twitch streamer Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm got suspended from Twitch after streaming from inside a bathroom at the Los Angeles Convention Center during E3.



Dr Disrespect is attending E3 and, purportedly for the first time ever, doing a series of IRL streams onsite. On Tuesday afternoon, the first day of the show, he and his camera person walked into a public bathroom with a camera rolling, something that almost certainly violates Twitch’s community guidelines and terms of service, though bathrooms are not specifically mentioned. If nothing else, Twitch forbids people from streaming illegal acts, and filming people in a public bathroom is likely a violation of California’s “invasion of privacy” law.



Dr Disrespect proceeded to stroll into the men’s room with tens of thousands of people watching his stream, then shouted the word “Bodyguard!” while E3 attendees—including one that looked to be a child—used urinals in the background. He then went into a stall. Other clips taken later depict him re-entering the bathroom two more times and using a urinal. Kotaku viewed the clips, but we’ve chosen not to link them to protect the privacy of those in the footage. Images posted to Twitter have also depicted Dr Disrespect urinating at a urinal, with a camera person standing behind him, and with many other attendees of the show using the urinals next to him.



Not long after, Dr Disrespect’s account vanished from Twitch. It is currently inaccessible. Kotaku reached out to Twitch, Dr Disrespect, and the Entertainment Software Association, which runs E3, for more information, and will update this story when we hear more.