GTA Online’s career tracker is good news for GTA 6

We know Rockstar is working on Grand Theft Auto 6 and it’s very likely that game will, after GTA Online’s success, include a sizable multiplayer component. A few years ago, I wasn’t that excited about GTA Online 2 or whatever GTA 6’s online mode will be. For a long time, GTA Online was a bit of a clunky and hard-to-play mess. But Rockstar has improved the game in a number of big and small ways in recent years, making it easier to jump in, complete missions, play with others, and track your progress. That all seems like good news for GTA 6’s online mode.

I mean, it’s possible Rockstar Games won’t learn from GTA Online and its past mistakes and successes. But I like to think that the improvements we’ve been getting lately are a positive sign that Rockstar is learning how to make its online worlds better for newcomers and more enjoyable to play. An expanded and more in-depth career progress tracker in a future GTA Online sequel could really help that game start off on a better note than GTA V’s online mode did. And it might help keep players around longer and provide more ways for Rockstar to expand the game without making things horribly messy and confusing.

Of course, the company also just shoved a few cars that were once free-to-earn behind a monthly paywall, so maybe I shouldn’t be too excited about what lessons Rockstar is learning from GTA Online. But hey, I’m trying to stay optimistic.

Regardless, I’d suggest that whether you’ve been wanting to jump into GTA Online for the first time or return to your existing crime empire, now is a good time to do so, as the game looks and plays better than ever on the current consoles. And maybe, one day, Rockstar will remember GTA Online is also on Windows, and bring some of these features to that platform, too.