A lot of the upcoming tweaks to GTA Online seem focused on making the game less of a slog to play in 2023. For example, you’ll be able to buy all your body armor with one button press. You’ll also no longer have to repurchase armor when restarting a mission. Plus, vehicles destroyed in contact missions won’t cost you a dime to restore via Mors Mutual Insurance.

And for content creators, Rockstar is adding numerous new props to GTA Online’s creator sandbox, including weather options and (later this year) Halloween-themed decorations. On PC, the prop limit will be bumped up to 300 from 200, too.

The full patch list for GTA Online’s San Andreas update

Because the list of changes and tweaks is so long and some of it very specific, it’s likely that stuff that I don’t care about might be something you’re really, really into. So to help you see just how many QoL changes there actually are and to make sure I didn’t miss anything, here’s the full list. And yes, it’s very long!

Vehicle Updates

Gameplay Updates

Balancing Updates

Career Progress

Track your criminal activities with Career Progress—a new feature that displays your progression as you rise through the criminal ranks and establish your empire. This will be accessible on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S from the GTA Online Main Menu or the Pause Menu.

Creator Updates