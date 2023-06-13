Rockstar Games

Yes, if you own one of these cars you can still drive it around and enjoy it. But for new players or folks who didn’t own everything—that is to say, most players—this mass removal sucks. These cut cars, once easily purchasable via in-game websites using free-to-earn currency, are now only returning “occasionally” at Rockstar’s discretion. This likely means that, sadly, many players will never get a chance to own and operate most of these 180+ automobiles, especially players who aren’t GTA+ subscribers.

For players looking to buy some of these cars, your best bet now is to use the Los Santos Car Meet and try to buy them from other players who are selling them. But that’s not nearly as easy as it once was, and likely won’t be good enough for players upset with Rockstar’s big change.

Which cars did Rockstar remove from GTA Online?

Here’s the full list of cars and motorcycles Rockstar has removed from GTA Online:

Cars/Trucks

Motorcycles/scooters/ATVs:

 