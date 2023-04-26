Gotham Knights Six Months Later: Better, But Still Mid

Gotham Knights was supposed to signal a new era for Rocksteady’s Arkham series. Developed by Batman: Arkham Origins studio WB Games Montréal, the superhero action-RPG shared a lot of the same DNA with the memorable Arkham games of yesteryear while adding its own flavor to the iconic formula. It was even moving away from Batman himself, offering players a chance to play as one of four different iconic characters in Batman’s superhero social circle: Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin. Unfortunately, a raft of bugs and glitches, an unnecessary loot grind, and repetitive gameplay loops made the Batless game feel pretty hollow. For many, Gotham Knights was a letdown.

Six months later, the game has undergone some internal reconstruction with a host of patches and updates targeting a variety of issues. While I wouldn’t call it great now, Gotham Knights is certainly more playable than it was at launch. So, let’s take a look at the last six months to see just how much it has changed.

Gotham Knights launch reactions, reviews, and more

Gotham Knights discounts and DLC

And that’s where we’re at six months later with the superhero brawler. A handful of patches have, as Eurogamer’s Digital Foundry discovered in March, made Gotham Knights a “perfectly decent experience,” one you could enjoy without the baggage it carried at launch. This is great, especially if you’re looking for a Batman-like game to fill the void until Rocksteady Studio’s Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, which has been delayed to February 2024. WB Games Montréal isn’t working on anything else that we know of at the moment, so it’s plausible some DLC could come down the pipe, especially since dataminers uncovered the possibility of the game getting Two-Face content. Considering its lukewarm reception, though, I wouldn’t hold my breath.

I booted Gotham Knights up recently to see how much it has changed and, yeah, it’s fine. I didn’t experience too many issues during my initial playthrough of the game, but with all of the patches and updates, it runs much smoother now, particularly during big fights in small areas. It’s still not a must-play, especially with all of the games on the horizon. However, it does make for a fun, mindless romp through the dark streets of Gotham City. And that, at the very least, is all I could’ve asked for from Gotham Knights. It’s better, but still mid.