Appropriately named “This Is Fine,” the Fortnite emote has you drinkin’ a nice cup of coffee while surrounded by flames. It’s immediately recognizable to anyone who’s spent time on the internet in the past several yearsArtist KC Green created the original image while struggling with depression and antidepressants as an expression of the back-and-forth feelings of uncertainty and acceptance that many experience when going on medication for mental health.

As KC Green said on Twitter and told Kotaku, this emote was the result of a licensing deal with Epic Games.

Artists and pop culture figures whose creations end up as Fortnite emotes haven’t always been so lucky. Back in its early years as a colossally successful battle royale, Fortnite had a history of packaging and selling cultural signifiers without compensating those who’d created them, and it got developer Epic Games into a bit of trouble at the time (though nothing the company didn’t walk away from). Back in 2018, Rapper 2 Milly took legal action against Epic for using his dance moves in an emote. Actor Alfonso Ribeiro did the same when a Fortnite emote featuring his famous dance move from The Fresh Prince of Bel Air hit the Item Shop. Neither of these lawsuits were successful.

Curiously, when Epic Games launched the Unreal Editor for Fortnite, it did so with very clear, strict rules about what creators could or could not borrow from other works of pop culture. And it has been swift in taking action against those who’ve violated that rule.

