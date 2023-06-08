Fortnite

Epic Games has been teasing Fortnite fans for a few days now, with a brief teaser trailer featuring the island cracking open, revealing new areas below. But that’s not all, some new characters enter the Fortnite universe by way of some appropriately themed outfits.

The new cinematic trailer seemed to suggest the new area would be lower in elevation from the rest of the island and even featured characters riding dinosaurs. How this will factor into gameplay will be revealed yesterday when the season launches. But new outfits and a new area isn’t all. If you were hoping for another exciting addition to Fortnite’s growing collection of different franchises, yet another one is jumping in.

At the very end of the trailer, we got a quick look at none other than Optimus Prime, so it’s Transformers crossover season, folks.

The new season and battle pass launches on June 9, 2023.