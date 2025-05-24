Fortnite Criticized For Use Of AI Darth Vader, Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel Will Introduce New City, And More Top Stories

This week saw Fortnite targeted by SAG-AFTRA for its use of an AI-powered Darth Vader voice that mimics that of the late James Earl Jones. Also, the folks behind Assassin’s Creed Shadows told us why they opted not to let you kill animals in the open-world adventure, fans of Clair Obscur react to the trollish behavior of the game’s enemies, and Neil Druckmann is once again explaining stuff about the world of The Last of Us that some fans, at least—our writer included--think would be better left ambiguous.
One of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's big innovations is adding a dodge, parry, and counter system to its otherwise traditional turn-based battles. It’s a clever tweak that helps keep combat engrossing for its 30+ hour journey and also an incredible opportunity for the game’s developers to troll the crap out of players. - Ethan Gach Read More
You might not know it based on my scathing recaps of The Last of Us’ second season, but I love this series. I love the moral conundrums it presents, the violent grief it depicts, and the games’ excellent writing that poignantly brings all of those complicated emotions to the surface. What I don’t like is listening to pretty much any of the creative team talk about the series, especially when it comes to weighing in on decade-long discourse around its complex storylines. Even when I agree with series director Neil Druckmann’s interpretation of something, we’d all rather he just let bad readings fester in the corners of the internet than tell us exactly what something means. Nevertheless, he continues to do so in interviews. - Kenneth Shepard Read More
Assassin’s Creed Shadows is a very good game that animal lovers can enjoy because there’s no way to harm a single creature in the game (except for people, of course). That’s a first for the franchise and I wanted to learn why Ubisoft went this route for its latest open-world adventure. - Zack Zwiezen Read More
Xbox Game Pass has been killing it this year and May is especially packed. The subscription library is getting a load of cool indies as well as 2024 GOTY contender Metaphor: ReFantazio. That’s on top of all of the heavy hitters that already arrived earlier in the month. There is, quiet simply, no time to play them all. - Ethan Gach Read More
WizKids announced a new collection of Baldur’s Gate 3 miniatures last fall that featured Karlach, Gale, Shadowheart, and other memorably party members from the hit 2023 Dungeon & Dragons-based RPG. The $50 box set has since been released and the figurines look so bad fans are being promised their money back. - Ethan Gach Read More
Refreshing the Pokémon Center to see what new items have been added each day has become something of an obsession for me. The site adds new stock so incredibly frequently as to be constantly astonishing, and today is no different. The latest arrivals on the store are a new collection of plushies that feature Ditto in 22 new disguises. And they are adorable. - John Walker Read More
SAG-AFTRA, the massive actors and media union with over 160,000 members, has filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board against Epic Games over its inclusion of an AI-powered Darth Vader in a recent Fortnite update. - Zack Zwiezen Read More
We still don’t know much about the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel currently in the works at CD Projekt Red. Development on the RPG, code-named “Orion,” is in full swing after the studio wrapped support for the original game last year, but the team is still keeping most details about it under wraps, other than a few informal quotes here and there about the vibe it’s trying to capture. However, Mike Pondsmith, the creator of the Cyberpunk tabletop roleplaying game, which first debuted in 1988, has revealed a pretty important piece of information: Alongside returning to the capitalist hellscape of Night City, the sequel will take us to another city as well. - Kenneth Shepard Read More
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Promises Fresh Round Of Collector’s Editions As Originals Resell For Over $800
RPG fans love their Collector’s Editions, but few guessed just how big or good Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 would turn out to be, including its own developers. The result was that a very limited set of physical releases, including Collector’s Editions exclusive to certain retailers, immediately vanished from store shelves. People are now trying to resell them for as much as $1,500 on eBay, but fortunately developer Sandfall Interactive has just announced it’s making more. - Ethan Gach Read More
GameStop must be trying to clear out some space, because the national video game retailer is selling a huge assortment of AAA games, remakes, and recent releases for $15 and $30 as part of a new sale. So why not take advantage of this corporate clean-up and grab some big games for less than half the normal price? - Zack Zwiezen Read More