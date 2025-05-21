Xbox Game Pass Is Getting Too Many Cool Games This Month

Xbox Game Pass has been killing it this year and May is especially packed. The subscription library is getting a load of cool indies as well as 2024 GOTY contender Metaphor: ReFantazio. That’s on top of all of the heavy hitters that already arrived earlier in the month. There is, quiet simply, no time to play them all.

April saw South of Midnight and the shadow drop for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered both added to Game Pass Ultimate and PC. This month it was Revenge of the Savage Planet and Doom: The Dark Ages. 2023 indie cult hit Dredge also arrived alongside the return of Warhammer: Vermintide 2. The second half of May is even more loaded.

Here’s everything coming in the Xbox Game Pass May 2025 Wave 2 lineup:

Monster Train 2 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – May 21

Tales of Kenzera: Zau (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) EA Play – May 22

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 27

To a T (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – May 28

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – May 29

Spray Paint Simulator (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – May 29

Crypt Custodian (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 3

Symphonia (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 3

Monster Train 2 arrives today and is the sequel to a great deckbuilding roguelike from 2020 that most people slept on. It’s getting rave reviews so far. To a T, the newest slice-of-life puzzle game from Katamari Damacy creator Keita Takahashi, is about a kid who can’t put his arms down. Tales of Kenzera: Zau, meanwhile, is a great Metroidvania platformer from last year, and Crypt Custodian, which also came out in 2024, is an excellent top-down Zeldavania (don’t hit me) about a cat in the afterlife.

﻿That bounty, which arrives as Microsoft is facing increased criticism and calls for a boycott over its business deals with the Israeli military, is anchored by Metaphor: ReFantazio, the latest hyper-stylized mammoth fantasy RPG from Atlus’ Persona team. If you’ve recently finished up Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and are hungry for more turn-based action and class-based tinkering, you’re in luck. The writing is also superb, though you may have to hurry through its 65-hour runtime to finish it before it eventually leaves Game Pass.



