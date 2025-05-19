Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Baldur's Gate 3 Figures Are So Ugly Fans Are Getting Full Refunds

A set of Wizkids miniatures did the 2023 GOTY dirty

baldur's gate 3Baldur's Gate
By
Ethan Gach
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A Wizkids Baldur's Gate 3 miniature appears along side the official art.
Image: Wizkids / Reddit / Larian Studios

WizKids announced a new collection of Baldur’s Gate 3 miniatures last fall that featured Karlach, Gale, Shadowheart, and other memorably party members from the hit 2023 Dungeon & Dragons-based RPG. The $50 box set has since been released and the figurines look so bad fans are being promised their money back.

“Unfortunately, we missed the mark on this goal with the D&D Icons of the Realms: Baldur’s Gate 3 Character Boxed Set,” the company recently posted on its website. “If you purchased this set through our online stores, we will be offering a full refund to those who are unsatisfied with their set.” Anyone who purchased the sets at their local hobby shop can get refunds at those stores.

The box sets started landing in fans’ mailboxes earlier this month and it was immediately clear that the hand-painted detail of the miniatures was a far cry from what had been advertised in the original renders. Comparison shots started making the rounds on Reddit with jokes about out how much worse the officially-branded merch looked than random fan-crafted listings on Etsy.

Others have suggested that this level of quality isn’t unusual for a WizKids production, raising questions about why Hasbro, which owns the D&D license and is also a toy company, doesn’t just manufacture the miniatures itself—especially as it keeps promising big things for a Baldur’s Gate 4. (Larian Studios isn’t signed on for the sequel and didn’t have anything to do with the miniatures.)

“Please accept our sincerest apologies for the frustration and disappointment these quality issues caused our customers,” WizKids wrote in its update. “We, too, feel the same as the final product did not meet our expectations or that of our Wizards of the Coast partner.” One thing it didn’t confirm is if it plans to fix the quality issues and re-issue the set or just take the loss and move on. Astarion and the gang deserve better.

