Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Promises Fresh Round Of Collector's Editions As Originals Resell For Over $800

RPG fans love their Collector’s Editions, but few guessed just how big or good Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 would turn out to be, including its own developers. The result was that a very limited set of physical releases, including Collector’s Editions exclusive to certain retailers, immediately vanished from store shelves. People are now trying to resell them for as much as $1,500 on eBay, but fortunately developer Sandfall Interactive has just announced it’s making more.

Unboxing The Baldur’s Gate 3 Collector’s Edition CC Share Subtitles Off

English Baldur's Gate 3's Collector's Edition Celebrates D&D's Connection To Gaming

On Thursday it announced the Monolith Set, which is essentially everything from the original Collector’s Editions minus the physical game. That’s a bummer for everyone who really just wanted a disc version of their new favorite RPG, but still good news for fans just looking to get their hands on the physical art book and soundtrack, two parts of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 that have both received high praise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It includes all the physical merch from the Collector’s Edition, just without the base game and downloadable cosmetics,” Sandfall Interactive posted on X. “That means the Steelbook case, Monolith music box, and Expedition Journal Artbook are all in there.” The Monolith Set will sell for $120, way cheaper than the hundreds some fans are asking for in order to part with their original Collector’s Editions online right now.

Advertisement

The only other hitch is that if you’re in the U.S., the set might end up costing extra because of President Trump’s constantly shifting import taxes. “Due to the ongoing tariff situation between the US and China, shipping costs to the US will be higher to account for potential charges at delivery, and US customers may incur additional import duty.”

Pre-orders go live on May 23 and will be limited to two per person to help deal with scalpers. Fans will have until June 12 to try and get one.

Advertisement

.