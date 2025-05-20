Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

GameStop Is Selling A Ton Of Big Games For Just $15

Tekken, Call of Duty, Dragon Age, Diablo, and many more are currently very cheap at GameStop

Zack Zwiezen
Image: GameStop / Kotaku

GameStop must be trying to clear out some space, because the national video game retailer is selling a huge assortment of AAA games, remakes, and recent releases for $15 and $30 as part of a new sale. So why not take advantage of this corporate clean-up and grab some big games for less than half the normal price?

Earlier this week, GameStop started up two different sales of physical games. One is dedicated to offering games at a discounted price of $15 and the other is doing the same but with a $30 price tag. I’m not sure when the sales are going to end, but I’d guess once they run out of copies of stuff, that will be it. So don’t wait too long to grab some of these games.

Here are some of the best deals we spotted. We’ve split them up into $15 and $30 categories.

The Best $15 deals

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - $15 ($50)
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - $15 ($70)
  • Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed - $15 ($40)
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard - Deluxe Ed. - $15 ($70)
  • Tekken 8 - $15 ($40)
  • Diablo IV - $15 ($60)
  • Dead Island 2 Special Edition - $15 ($100)
  • Visions of Mana - $15 ($60)
  • Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden - $15 ($60)
  • Tomb Raider I-III - $15 ($30)
  • Final Fantasy XVI - $15 ($40)
  • Alone In The Dark (2024) - $15 ($60)
  • Persona 5 Tactica - $15 ($20)
  • Skull And Bones - $15 ($90)
  • Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - Gold Ed. - $15 ($60)
  • Samba de Amigo: Part Central - $15 ($40)
  • Remnant 2 - $15 ($25)

The best $30 deals

  • Star Wars Outlaws - Gold Edition - $30 ($110)
  • Super Mario RPG (Remake) - $30 ($50)
  • Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown - $30 ($90)
  • Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla - Ultimate Ed. - $30 ($110)
  • Mortal Kombat 1 - Premium Ed. - $30 ($110)
  • Starship Troopers: Extermination - $30 ($50)

