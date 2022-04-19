FromSoftware released another massive update to Elden Ring on Tuesday and players are celebrating and beamoning its long list of balance changes and bug fixes. Rather than weaken fan favorite weapons like the Moonveil katana, the game’s biggest patch yet makes a ton of other stuff stronger. Plus bleed, one of the strongest builds, and madness effects have been dialed back and the extremely broken Carian Retaliation skill is no longer bugged in online multiplayer. You love to see it.

The majority of patch 1.04, the game’s second major overhaul since it was released nearly two months ago, addresses game balance with a big focus on Colossal weapons, magic, and weapon skills. For every nerf there are dozens of adjustments making strength and faith-based builds even more powerful. Some of the more notable ones include faster attack speed and lower recovery time for the game’s biggest weapons, as well as quicker caste times for a ton of spells. Some incantations also have poise now, meaning it will be easier to actually pull them off before getting wrecked.

Here are some other high-level additions, which include one for a beloved recurring Souls character that already has a number of in-game events to his name.

Added an option to turn camera auto rotate function ON/OFF

Added some event phases for the NPC “Patches”

Slightly increased FP and Stamina growth rate at lower levels

The update also tackles two big problems for players online. The first had to do with bleed and madness animations. Bleed is a condition that players often exploit to enact hemorrhages on their opponents, but with the right builds, this status effect can destroy certain types of enemies and players within seconds. Madness, on the other hand, if accrued in enough amounts could do things like decrease your health bar. But based on the wording of the patch notes, it appears that both these ailments as they existed in their previous forms added extra stuns as they built up, and were basically overkill in certain PVP encounters where players were getting trapped in endless stagger animations. Both have been recalibrated:

Shortened the length of the madness afflicted animation.

Lowered the speed of madness buildup recovery.

Fixed a bug where the animation when inflicted with blood loss and frostbite was bigger than originally planned.

The other issue revolved around the Carian Retaliation is an Ash of War skill which summons daggers that attack your opponent when you parry their attacks. In PVP, however, the daggers became invisible when they attacked, while also returning huge amounts of damage, making it hard to counter. The patch fixes that bug and makes the skill weaker overall.

Patch 1.04 also fixes another important bug. When you kill all the bosses in Liurnia of the Lake an NPC invader called Festering Fingerprint Vyke is supposed to arrive. Some people don’t know this, but Vyke is the guy on the cover of the game. Technically, Vyke is one of the most narratively significant characters in the entire thing, as he tells a story that mirrors that of the player and helps build out a storyline with one of the bigger factions of the game. And, on top of that, he’s kind of easy to miss. So having Vyke not spawn wasn’t just making it impossible for players to finish a certain questline, it was robbing them of a pretty huge lore thing for those invested in that kind of thing.

Just as important with any Elden Ring patch is what didn’t get addressed, and plenty of players are breathing a heavy sigh of relief seeing the Moonveil and Rivers of Blood katanas come out of this latest update unscathed. With their ongoing overpowered popularity, it’s probably just a matter of time before they get hit, but for now FromSoftware seems to be trying to boost other builds to be just as viable instead.

Of course, nothing is ever exactly as it seems in Elden Ring, and the developers like to keep certain changes closer to the vest. “Other enemy and weapon balance changes,” reads one very ominous and opaque patch note. We’ll no doubt discover what those are in the coming days as players get more time testing patch 1.04 in the wild.



Here are the rest of the patch notes:

Major Changes Included in the Latest Update Additional Elements Added Added an option to turn camera auto rotate function ON/OFF

Added some event phases for the NPC “Patches” Balance adjustments Increased Colossal Swords/Colossal weapons attack speed and lowered their recovery time. Jump attack not included.

Increased the two-handed attack damage of Colossal Swords/Colossal Weapons. Jump attack not included.

Increased physical block rate and guard boost of the Colossal Sword, Colossal Weapons, Great Sword, Great Hammer, Great Axe, Great Spear, and Halberd weapon classes.

Increased the damage of Grafted Blade Greatsword.

Increased the damage of Devourer’s Scepter.

Decreased the scaling of status effect build-up from spells and incantations of Albinauric Staff and Dragon Communion Seal.

Decreased the effect of Greatshield Talisman for weapons with high block rate.

Shortened the length of the madness afflicted animation.

Lowered the speed of madness buildup recovery.

Slightly increased FP and Stamina growth rate at lower levels* *Players will need to perform any of the following actions for the changes to be reflected. This is required only once. New characters created after this update will not require this action. Level up

Activate Godrick’s Great Rune

Re-equipping any equipment (armor, talisman) which grants bonus stat to either Strength, Dexterity, Vigor, Endurance, Intelligence, Faith or Arcane ・Other enemy and weapon balance changes Sorcery/Incantation Upward adjustments Crystal Barrage - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time

Gavel of Haima - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Allows caster to more easily withstand enemies’ attack while casting

Shatter Earth - Increased cast speed and decrease recovery time. Allows caster to more easily withstand enemies’ attack while casting

Rock Blaster - Decreased recovery time. Allows caster to more easily withstand enemies’ attack while casting

Thop’s Barrier - Increased area of effect and slightly increase effect duration

Rennala’s Full Moon - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Ranni’s Dark Moon - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Carian Greatsword - Increased cast speed at lower dexterity

Magma Shot - Decreased FP cost and increased cast speed

Roiling Magma - Increased cast speed and decreased time until magma explodes

Gelmir’s Fury - Slightly decreased the random nature of projectile’s range and increased the damage of lava pool. Increased the hitbox

Rykard’s Rancor - Decreased FP cost

Oracle Bubbles - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Great Oracular Bubble - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Briars of Sin - Decreased recovery time. Increased blood loss buildup on enemy

Briars of Punishment - Decreased recovery time. Increased blood loss buildup on enemy

Explosive Ghostflame - Decreased FP cost and recovery time

Tibia’s Summon - Increased damage and cast speed

Aspects of the Crucible: Tail - Decreased FP and Stamina cost

Aspects of the Crucible: Horns - Decreased FP and Stamina cost, Increase cast speed. Increased the distance traveled when not charged and made it easier to cause enemies to flinch when charged

Elden Stars - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time

Black Blade - Decreased Stamina consumption and decreased recovery time

Discus of Light - Decreased FP cost. Increased damage and cast speed

Triple Rings of Light - Increased damage

Radagon’s Rings of Light - Decreased FP cost. Increased damage and cast speed. Decreased recovery time.

Lightning Strike - Decreased Stamina cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Honed Bolt - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Ancient Dragons’ Lightning Spear - Decreased FP and Stamina cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Allows caster to more easily withstand enemy attacks while casting.

Ancient Dragons’ Lightning Strike - Decreased recovery time

Lansseax’s Glaive - Decreased FP and Stamina cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Allows caster to more easily withstand enemy’ attacks while casting.

Fortissax’s Lightning Spear - Decreased FP and Stamina cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Allows caster to withstand enemy attack while casting more easily.

Frozen Lightning Spear - Decreased Stamina cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Allows caster to more easily withstand enemy attack while casting.

Death Lightning - Decreased FP cost, Increased the duration of death-accumulating smoke

O, Flame! - Increased damage

Giantsflame Take Thee - Decreased Stamina Cost

Flame of the Fell God - Decreased FP cost and increased damage

Whirl, O Flame! - Increased damage, decreased recovery time

Burn, O Flame! - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Black Flame - Increase damage and the spell can break enemy’s guard more easily.

Scouring Black Flame - Decreased FP cost and recovery time. Increased attack range and area of effect.

Black Flame Ritual - Reduced FP cost and increased damage.

Gurranq’s Beast Claw - Increased damage and decreased recovery time.

Bloodflame Talons - Decreased FP cost and increased cast speed. Decreased recovery time.

Bloodboon - Increased damage. Increased cast speed and decreased effect start-up time, decreased recovery time.

Pest Threads - Decreased Stamina cost.

Scarlet Aeonia - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Allows caster to more easily withstand enemy attacks while casting.

Unendurable Frenzy - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Decreased the random nature of projectile’s range and increased Madness buildup on enemies.

Inescapable Frenzy - Increased cast speed.

Placidusax’s Ruin - Decreased FP, Stamina cost and recovery time.

Dragonclaw - Decreased FP, Stamina cost and recovery time and made it easier to cause enemies to flinch when charged.

Dragonmaw - Decreased FP, stamina cost, recovery time and increased cast speed and made it easier to cause enemies to flinch when charged.

Greyoll’s Roar - Decreased FP, Stamina cost and recovery time. Upward and downward adjustments Adula’s Moonblade - Decreased the power of single cast and improved performance so that the blades and frost hit more consistently and continuously. Increased cast speed at lower dexterity.

Flame, Fall Upon Them - Decreased the damage of single cast and improved the performance so that it hits the enemy multiple times. Decreased FP cost.

Howl of Shabriri - Decreased the madness buildup on the enemy. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Downward adjustments Swarm of Flies - Decreased blood loss buildup on enemy.

The Flame of Frenzy - Decreased madness buildup on enemy.

Frenzied Burst - Decreased madness buildup on enemy. Weapon Skill Upward adjustments Lion’s Claw - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Kick - Increased cast speed.

Hoarah Loux’s Earthshaker - Increased cast speed. Increased cast speed on follow up input, decreased recovery time.

Troll’s Roar - Decreased Stamina Cost. Increased cast speed on follow up input, increased distance traveled.

Giant Hunt - Decreased recovery time.

Storm Assault - Decreased recovery time.

Carian Greatsword - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Increased the damage when charged and made it easier to cause enemies to flinch.

Carian Grandeur - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Increased the damage when charge and made it easier to cause enemies to flinch.

Gravitas - Increased cast speed.

Flaming Strike - Increased the travel distance of a stepping cleave in a strong attack.

Black Flame Tornado - Added hitbox to weapon when spinning, and added a window to roll during the attack to cancel the animation.

Lightning Slash - Increased cast speed. Added a hitbox to the stomp animation.

Sacred Blade - Increased cast speed.

Sacred Ring of Light - Increased cast speed.

Poisonous Mist - Increased cast speed.

Poison Moth Flight - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Ice Spear - Added a hitbox to the weapon’s spinning animation.

Chilling Mist - Increased cast speed.

Assassin’s Gambit - Increased cast speed.

Shield Bash - Increased cast speed.

Shield Crash - Decreased Stamina cost. Increased cast speed.

Blade of Gold - Decreased Stamina cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Blade of Death - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Golden Tempering - Decreased FP cost and increased cast speed. Increased effect duration.

Last Rites - Increased cast speed.

Mists of Slumber - Increased cast speed.

Eochaid’s Dancing Blade - Increased travel distance, added a window to roll during the attack to cancel the animation.

Unblockable Blade - Increased cast speed with the weapon Coded Sword.

Alabaster Lords’ Pull - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Added a window to roll during the attack to cancel the animation.

Establish Order - Decreased recovery time and increased cast speed on follow up input. Increased damage. Made it easier to cause enemies to flinch.

Moonlight Greatsword - Decreased FP cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Increased the frost buildup effect during the skill duration.

Wave of Gold - Decreased FP cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Wolf’s Assault - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

The Queen’s Black Flame - Increased cast speed. Added a window to roll during the attack to cancel the animation.

Dynast’s Finesse - Decreased Stamina cost.

Flowing Form - Decreased Stamina cost.

Death Flare - Increased cast speed.

Onyx Lord’s Repulsion - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Added a window to roll during the attack to cancel the animation.

Magma Guillotine - Decreased Stamina cost, Increased cast speed. Decreased recovery time on follow up input.

Cursed-Blood Slice - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Ice Lightning Sword - Increased cast speed. Added a hitbox to the stomp animation.

Rosus’ Summons - Decreased recovery time.

I Command Thee, Kneel! - Increased cast speed including follow up input. Added a window to roll during the attack to cancel the animation.

Gold Breaker - Decreased FP cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Familial Rancor - Added a window to roll during the attack to cancel the animation.

Nebula - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time with the weapon Bastard’s Stars.

Regal Beastclaw - Increased cast speed.

Devourer of Worlds - Increased cast speed.

Regal Roar - Decreased recovery time.

Spearcall Ritual - Decreased recovery time.

Ancient Lightning Spear - Decreased FP cost and increased cast speed. Allows player to more easily withstand enemies’ attacks while casting.

Great-Serpent Hunt - Decreased recovery time and increased damage. Allows player to more easily withstand attacks from enemies.

Frenzyflame Thrust - Decreased FP cost, decreased recovery time. Decreased madness buildup on self.

Bloodboon Ritual - Increased cast speed.

Miquella’s Ring of Light - Increased cast speed.

Sea of Magma - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Added a window to roll during the attack to cancel the animation.

Flame Dance - Decreased Stamina cost, decreased recovery time. Added a window to roll during the attack to cancel the animation.

Storm Kick - Decreased Stamina cost.

Bear Witness! - Increased cast speed. Upward and downward adjustments Thundercloud Form - Decreased damage when activated with a short button press. Decreased FP cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Bug Fixes Fixed a bug where the damage of Inescapable Frenzy was affected by right hand weapon.

Fixed a bug where the damage of the weapon arts “Carian retaliation” was increased by weapon and status, and the effect was not displayed correctly during online multiplay.

Fixed a bug where the animation when inflicted with blood loss and frostbite was bigger than originally planned.

Fixed a bug during character appearance change menu in which some parameter changes were sometime not reflected.

Fixed a bug that prevented a dialog from appearing when executing “Leave” on some items.

Fixed a bug that allowed unauthorized items to be passed to other players.

Fixed a bug in multiplayer that prevented grace to be registered on the map if it was found just before the player is summoned.

Fixed a bug that sometime prevented the mechanic of Rennala Queen Of The Full Moon fight from working properly during cooperative multiplayer.

Fixed a bug that sometime prevented the player from entering the boss area after defeating Morgott, the Omen King.

Fixed a bug that prevented “Edgar the Revenger” and “Festering Fingerprint Vyke” from invading after defeating all the bosses in Liurnia of the Lake.

The item Tonic of Forgetfulness can now be obtained at the Volcano Manor if the player wasn’t able to obtain it due to quest progression.

Fixed a bug that caused the reduction of runes due to NPC “Gostoc” when player died in “Stormveil Castle” to occur at an unintended timing.

Added a protective barrier to Millicent after helping her at Miquella’s Haligtree so she cannot be unintentionally killed.

Fixed a bug that sometime prevented the player from obtaining the reward after defeating the Dung Eater.

Fixed a bug that sometime prevented the player from progress Diallos’ questline.

Fixed a bug that sometime prevented player from duplicating remembrance at the Walking Mausoleum.

Fixed a bug that prevented player from inputting consecutive attacks when dual wielding thrusting sword.

Fixed a bug that causes scythe to lose blood loss effect if poison affinity is applied to the weapon.

Fixed a bug where the damage of the Iron Greatsword was lower than expected when an affinity is applied.

Fixed a bug that caused FP consumption to increase when the player cast Night Comet with charge.

Fixed a bug that causes he default key setting on keyboard for weapon skill (Left Ctrl) to not be set (on PC only).

Fixed a bug in the Steam version where the history of players who played multiplayer was not displayed correctly under certain circumstances.

Increased online multiplayer stability.

Fixed a bug that caused incorrect sounds to be played under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug that caused some places on the map to have incorrect visual and hitbox.

Fixed a bug that causes some enemies to have incorrect visual and behavior.

Fixed a bug that causes some armor to have incorrect stats.

Text fix.

Other performance improvements and bug fixes. The version number of this update shown at the lower right corner of the Title Screen will be as follows: App Ver. 1.04 - Regulation Ver. 1.04.1 Online play requires the player to apply this update.