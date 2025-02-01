YouTube Remonetizes Dr Disrespect, The Creator Of Final Fantasy Is Making One Last RPG, And More Top Stories

Pokémon card art is always fantastic, but my god, Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket’s latest line of full-art cards is particularly exceptional. The “Space-Time Smackdown” set will be released on the app on January 30, primarily featuring Pokémon from the Nintendo DS games Diamond and Pearl. I am a Sinnoh sicko, so seeing Pokémon from that region like my boys Torterra, the grass/ground-type tortoise with a whole ecosystem on the back of its shell, and Palkia, the dragon god of space, featured in any capacity is alright by me. I’ve mostly stopped checking in on TCGP, but these exceptional full arts will get me back. - Kenneth Shepard Read More