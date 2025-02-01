YouTube Remonetizes Dr Disrespect, The Creator Of Final Fantasy Is Making One Last RPG, And More Top Stories

This week saw the return of the first 2 Sims games, the revelation that another big open-world samurai game is coming to PC alongside Assassin’s Creed Shadows, and YouTube allowing controversial streamer Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm remonetize his channel. Also, No Man’s Sky got a colossal update, and card trading came to Pokémon TCG Pocket, leading the game’s creators to try to prevent real-money trading from flourishing. These stories and more await in the pages ahead.
Fans of The Sims have their hopes up that the original two games will finally be remastered for modern platforms after Electronic Arts cryptically teased them in a new 25th anniversary promo video. Kotaku understands that The Sims 1 and The Sims 2 will both be re-released on PC before the end of the month. - Ethan Gach Read More
Assassin’s Creed Shadows just can’t catch a break. Ubisoft’s big open-world samurai RPG isn’t the only one coming out in 2025, or even in March. In addition to Ghost of Tsushima’s sequel arriving later this year, Rise of the Ronin just got a date for its PC port and it’s only a week before Assassin’s Creed Shadows comes out. - Ethan Gach Read More
Only recently, I passed on my GameCube to my nephew who was just starting college. He wanted something to play Mario Kart and GoldenEye on with new friends, and apparently it’s proving a hit. But this means I don’t have a GameCube. So let’s check eBay... - John Walker Read More
Over on the Xbox Store you can currently find Mariostro Strikers: Soccer League, a newly released game that is clearly a knock-off of the popular Nintendo-published Mario Strikers series. And yes, the cover is an awful AI-generated nightmare. - Zack Zwiezen Read More
The creators of Pokémon TCG Pocket have issued a warning to all players not to tamper with game data or participate in real money trades, or risk getting their accounts banned. The crackdown comes right before card trading and a new Space-Time Smackdown set are added to the mobile hit. - Ethan Gach Read More
Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm can start making money from YouTube again after the Google-owned video platform remonetized his channel of over 4.5 million subscribers on Thursday. The change in policy comes six months after the controversial streamer was dropped by sponsors and business partners due to the circumstances surrounding a 2020 lifetime Twitch ban. - Ethan Gach Read More
Final Fantasy VI is one of the best games ever made. Fans have been coasting off that high for decades, even as modern homages seek to recreate the magic of the original. The lead creative behind the beloved RPG series, Hironobu Sakaguchi, now says making a proper successor to the 1994 SNES classic will be his final mission. - Ethan Gach Read More
9 / 12
No Man’s Sky Kicks Off 2025 With Another Massive Update Including Billions Of New Solar Systems And Trillions Of New Planets
Now in its ninth year, the overwhelmingly expansive sci-fi survival sim No Man’s Sky is transforming yet again. Another massive overhaul to the look and feel of its planets and solar systems has arrived in the form of the new Worlds Part II update. It’s the latest evolution of the game thanks to Hello Games’ ongoing work on its upcoming open-world survival RPG, Light No Fire. - Ethan Gach Read More
What’s left of BioWare, the renowned RPG powerhouse behind beloved franchises like Dragon Age, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and the original Baldur’s Gate games? It’s a hard question to answer in 2025 after multiple rounds of layoffs and restructurings as the studio pivots between the character-driven stories fans love and the live-service gaming models investors want. The only thing that seems certain is that the studio’s entire fate feels like it’s riding on Mass Effect 5, a game that’s still a long ways off. - Ethan Gach Read More
Pokémon card art is always fantastic, but my god, Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket’s latest line of full-art cards is particularly exceptional. The “Space-Time Smackdown” set will be released on the app on January 30, primarily featuring Pokémon from the Nintendo DS games Diamond and Pearl. I am a Sinnoh sicko, so seeing Pokémon from that region like my boys Torterra, the grass/ground-type tortoise with a whole ecosystem on the back of its shell, and Palkia, the dragon god of space, featured in any capacity is alright by me. I’ve mostly stopped checking in on TCGP, but these exceptional full arts will get me back. - Kenneth Shepard Read More