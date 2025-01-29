The New Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket Cards Are Stunning

Pokémon card art is always fantastic, but my god, Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket’s latest line of full-art cards is particularly exceptional. The “Space-Time Smackdown” set will be released on the app on January 30, primarily featuring Pokémon from the Nintendo DS games Diamond and Pearl. I am a Sinnoh sicko, so seeing Pokémon from that region like my boys Torterra, the grass/ground-type tortoise with a whole ecosystem on the back of its shell, and Palkia, the dragon god of space, featured in any capacity is alright by me. I’ve mostly stopped checking in on TCGP, but these exceptional full arts will get me back.

Space-Time Smackdown includes 207 new cards, and while the standard cards are great, the full-arts are easily the highlights. We’ll go through all of them, but I did want to specifically shout out the Dialga and Palkia full-art cards, which are both homages to previous cards featuring the god-like dragons in the Astral Radiance packs. Both cards also have “immersive” animations of the sort featured on rare cards in Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket that give you a new perspective on the artwork.

Click through to see all the full-art cards, and if you want to see every card in the set, you can check out PokéBeach’s round-up of all 207. Also, it’s a shame this art isn’t available on physical cards. Sure, it would defeat the appeal of a separate app to collect on, but I would buy that Palkia card in a heartbeat.