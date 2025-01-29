What’s Coming Out Beyond Pokémon: The Indigo Disk | The Week In Games
The New Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket Cards Are Stunning

The New Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket Cards Are Stunning

Kenneth Shepard
Palkia is shown standing in the middle of Spear Pillar as pink spacial tears surround it.
Pokémon card art is always fantastic, but my god, Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket’s latest line of full-art cards is particularly exceptional. The “Space-Time Smackdown” set will be released on the app on January 30, primarily featuring Pokémon from the Nintendo DS games Diamond and Pearl. I am a Sinnoh sicko, so seeing Pokémon from that region like my boys Torterra, the grass/ground-type tortoise with a whole ecosystem on the back of its shell, and Palkia, the dragon god of space, featured in any capacity is alright by me. I’ve mostly stopped checking in on TCGP, but these exceptional full arts will get me back.

Space-Time Smackdown includes 207 new cards, and while the standard cards are great, the full-arts are easily the highlights. We’ll go through all of them, but I did want to specifically shout out the Dialga and Palkia full-art cards, which are both homages to previous cards featuring the god-like dragons in the Astral Radiance packs. Both cards also have “immersive” animations of the sort featured on rare cards in Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket that give you a new perspective on the artwork.

Click through to see all the full-art cards, and if you want to see every card in the set, you can check out PokéBeach’s round-up of all 207. Also, it’s a shame this art isn’t available on physical cards. Sure, it would defeat the appeal of a separate app to collect on, but I would buy that Palkia card in a heartbeat.

A family of Rotom

Art of several Rotom possessing different household appliances.
Image: The Pokémon Company
A Shinx playing in laundry

A Shinx is shown peaking out from under a pile of laundry.
Image: The Pokémon Company
A Manaphy hanging out on a beach

Manaphy is shown floating above a beach with different water-type Pokemon shown in and around the water.
Image: The Pokémon Company
Gastrodons about to square up

Two Gastrodons are shown yelling at each other.
Image: The Pokémon Company
A Mamoswine protects its babies

A Mamoswine is shown cuddling up with Swinub and Piloswine in a snowy forest.
Image: The Pokémon Company
Dialga looking over a mountain range

Dialga is shown looking over a chasm.
Image: The Pokémon Company
Palkia vibing in a horrific maze of stairs

Palkia is shown standing in the middle of a maze of stairs.
Image: The Pokémon Company
Lickilicky grabbing a snack

Lickilicky is shown using its tongue to retrieve berries from below a balcony.
Image: The Pokémon Company
Darkrai manipulating nightmares

Darkrai is shown outside a child's bedroom window descending upon them while they sleep.
Image: The Pokémon Company
Weavile setting up an ambush

A group of Weavile prepares to attack a lone Swinub on tree branches above it.
Image: The Pokémon Company
A group of Carnivine queening out

A group of Carvine is bundled together in a jungle.
Image: The Pokémon Company
Gallade pondering in the water

A Gallade is shown looking at its hand while standing in water.
Image: The Pokémon Company
Mismagius creating a “magical delusion”

A Mismagius floats outside a window looking at a couple embracing.
Image: The Pokémon Company
A group of Pachirisu climbing trees

Several Pachirisu are shown climbing on tree branches.
Image: The Pokémon Company
An Infernape looking like a boss

An Infernape is shown leaping past stalagmites on the ground.
Image: The Pokémon Company
A Yanmega vibing on a tree

A Yanmega is shown clinging to the side of a tree branch.
Image: The Pokémon Company
Regigigas hanging out with its children

Regigigas is shown standing over Registeel, Regice, and Regirock.
Image: The Pokémon Company
Glameow admiring its own reflection

A Glameow is shown sitting in front of a mirror and looking at its own reflection.
Image: The Pokémon Company
Bidoof showing the strength of community

A group of Bidoof are shown creating a dam.
Image: The Pokémon Company
Staraptor leading the flock

A Staraptor is shown leading a flock of Starly and Staravia over a body of water.
Image: The Pokémon Company
Garchomp catching some Zs

A Garchomp is shown curled up on a couch in a library.
Image: The Pokémon Company
Heatran hanging out

Heatran is shown climbing on the roof of an underground cave as other Pokemon travel in different layers.
Image: The Pokémon Company
Croagunk desperate to win at the claw machine

A group of Croagunk help Team Plasma grunts win at Croagunk plush out of a claw machine.
Image: The Pokémon Company
Spiritomb remains the stuff of nightmares

A Spiritomb stretches out its form in front of a chibi version of Lucas from Diamond and Pearl.
Image: The Pokémon Company
Hippopotas stampede

A group of Hippopotas stampedes through a desert area.
Image: The Pokémon Company
Lucario leads a party of fighting-type monsters

Lucario is shown in an action pose alongside other fighting-type Pokemon.
Image: The Pokémon Company
Rhyperior helps excavate

A Rhyperior is shown working alongside a Geodude and hikers inside a cave.
Image: The Pokémon Company
Cresselia visits a young girl

Cresselia is shown outside a child's bedroom window.
Image: The Pokémon Company
Giratina causing trouble on a cosmic scale, probably

Giratina is shown in its Origin Forme seemingly creating some kind of vortex that is pulling in Uxie, Mesprite, and Azelf.
Image: The Pokémon Company
Mesprit hanging out with its siblings

Mesprit, Azelf, and Uxie are shown floating in front of a blue and yellow sky,
Image: The Pokémon Company
A trainer finally tracks down a Drifloon

A trainer's calendar is shown marking Fridays as the day Drifloon appears, with the ghost-type Pokemon floating in front of it.
Image: The Pokémon Company
Combee in its natural habitat

A group of Combee is shown floating over a garden of flowers.
Image: The Pokémon Company
Tangrowth struggling with all its tangles

Tangrowth is shown at a grooming station with multiple brushes lying around.
Image: The Pokémon Company
Shaymin stops to smell the flowers

Shaymin is shown smelling a flower in a colorful garden.
Image: The Pokémon Company
