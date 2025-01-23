Pokémon TCG Pocket Reveals Space-Time Smackdown Set Release Date And Shows Off New Cards

Pokémon TCG Pocket is closing out January with a bang. The hit mobile game is getting a much-needed content refresh later this month in the form of a new set called Space-Time Smackdown. Two separate booster packs will feature Dialga and Palkia on their covers, the legendaries from Pokémon Diamond and Pearl. The set arrives alongside the addition of card trading, a long awaited feature we also just got some more controversial new details about.

Advertisement

Space-Time Smackdown goes live January 30. In addition to Dialga and Palkia, the set will feature other Pokémon new to TCG Pocket, including Lucario and Sinnoh region starters Turtwig, Chimchar and Piplup. A trailer for the expansion teased other cards and new illustrations for existing ones as well. There will seemingly be over 140 cards available from the new packs, making Space-Time Smackdown smaller than the starting Genetic Apex set, but twice the size of the Mythical Island set released in December.

When it comes to trading, which will be added to the game on January 29, we already knew that players would be limited to exchanging cards at 1-star rarity and below. This was already rubbing players the wrong way, since crown rarity cards—like gold Charizard Ex—are the hardest to get and the only ones many diehard fans are still chasing.

Now, Creatures Inc. and DeNA have revealed the currencies players will need to trade with one another in addition to the rarity restrictions. The development team revealed players will need both trade hourglasses and trade tokens to exchange cards. Given current cooldowns, it certainly seems like this will limit players to just a few trades a week unless they spend money, though we still don’t know if or how TCG Pocket’s premium currency will factor into the new social mechanic.

Players also won’t be able to trade cards from First Space-Time Smackdown to start with either. The development team previously told fans it was looking at the negative feedback for the trading rules, but it doesn’t seem like it plans to change course anytime soon.