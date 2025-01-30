Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page
News

New Mario Strikers Is Out Now...On Xbox, Wait A Minute...

Folks, I don't think Mariostro Strikers: Soccer League is an official Nintendo game

nintendoxbox
By
Zack Zwiezen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
An image shows the AI art for the cover of Mariostro Strikers.
Image: Lighthousegamess / Kotaku

Over on the Xbox Store you can currently find Mariostro Strikers: Soccer League, a newly released game that is clearly a knock-off of the popular Nintendo-published Mario Strikers series. And yes, the cover is an awful AI-generated nightmare.

Suggested Reading

You Can Snag Stalker 2's Best Sidearm Early On
Open-World Racer Forza Horizon 5 Is The Next Big Xbox Exclusive Coming To PS5
Overwatch 2 Promises 'Groundbreaking Changes' And With Marvel Rivals' Success, It Had Better Deliver
The Best Reveals From The Game Awards 2023
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

You Can Snag Stalker 2's Best Sidearm Early On
Open-World Racer Forza Horizon 5 Is The Next Big Xbox Exclusive Coming To PS5
Overwatch 2 Promises 'Groundbreaking Changes' And With Marvel Rivals' Success, It Had Better Deliver
The Best Reveals From The Game Awards 2023
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

As spotted by Nintendo Life, Mariostro Strikers: Soccer League was released on the Xbox digital store on January 10 by LightGamess. And despite obviously being a knock-off Mario Strikers game, over two weeks later, it is still available to purchase and play on Xbox for the low, low price of $4. I’d include a trailer below, but I can’t find one. I also can’t find any video on YouTube of someone playing this game. So instead, here’s a screenshot of the game via its store page:

Image for article titled New Mario Strikers Is Out Now...On Xbox, Wait A Minute...
Image: Lighthousegamess / Kotaku
Advertisement

Related Content

Xbox Console Sales Are Tanking
The State Of Xbox And Game Pass In 2023

Related Content

Xbox Console Sales Are Tanking
The State Of Xbox And Game Pass In 2023

Yikes! That don’t look great. And here’s the game’s actual description from its Xbox store page. See if you notice anything that shouldn’t be in there.

Dive into the thrilling world of arcade-style soccer with [Your Game Name Here]! Experience the excitement of 4v4 matches, where every player counts. With 10 unique and fun teams to choose from, you’ll dribble, pass, and shoot your way to victory while defending your goal with a skilled goalkeeper.

Advertisement

Also, in the game’s store page, it mentions that it supports “4v4 matches” and that Mariostro Strikers is perfect for “challenging your friends.” But the game is listed as single-player title. I’d spend money to figure out what’s going on but I have so many other things I’d rather do with my time.

Something I could do instead of buying and playing Mariostro Strikers? Well how about simply zooming in on different parts of the AI-generated cover art for the game and laughing at everything I find. That’s free and a lot of fun. For example, look at this shit:

Advertisement
Image for article titled New Mario Strikers Is Out Now...On Xbox, Wait A Minute...
Image: Lighthousegamess / Kotaku

Anyway, I’ve reached out to Xbox about this and asked if the company is going to remove it anytime soon or if it was even aware of it. I’m also curious if Xbox will change anything to stop these knock-offs from appearing. Remember that time in 2022 when a God of War clone appeared on the Xbox store? That eventually got pulled, but only after the internet found it and joked about it for a few days.

Advertisement

Mariostro Strikers: Soccer League is out now on Xbox. I’d uh, not buy it, but hey, I’m not your dad. So do whatever you want. Waste your money. I don’t care!

.