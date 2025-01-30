YouTube Turns Money Faucet Back On For Dr Disrespect Six Months After Twitch Ban Controversy

Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm can start making money from YouTube again after the Google-owned video platform remonetized his channel of over 4.5 million subscribers on Thursday. The change in policy comes six months after the controversial streamer was dropped by sponsors and business partners due to the circumstances surrounding a 2020 lifetime Twitch ban.

Last summer, Beahm admitted to exchanging messages with a minor back in 2017 that could be construed as “inappropriate,” but maintained that he had done nothing illegal. After a brief hiatus from streaming, he returned months later, deleted the confession, and went on a rant during his return stream accusing former Twitch staff and others of conspiring to try to ruin his career and reputation. He remained demonetized by YouTube, however, even following an appeal of the suspension last October.

YouTube has now reversed that decision. “Ladies and gentlemen, we got our fucking YouTube monetization back!” he told viewers in a stream on January 30. “What a fucking weird world, huh?” he continued. “On the day that Midnight Society closes, we get monetization. What a fucking trip.”

He was referring to the video game studio working on a multiplayer shooter that he co-founded but which cut ties with him following the 2024 Twitch ban controversy. “Today we are announcing Midnight Society will be closing its doors after three incredible years, with an amazing team of over 55 developers contributing to our new IP DEADROP,” the studio wrote in a statement that came out at the same time as Beahm’s announcement.

The first time YouTube opted not to remonetize Beahm’s channel, he announced a partnership with Rumble, a conservative streaming platform that positions itself as the home of anti-woke and anti-cancel-culture talent. He capped off 2024 by calling out “backstabbing” friends and thanking fans who had stuck by him, adding that he was looking for new sponsors, including “long-term, meaningful partnerships with brands that want to align with a legacy of greatness.”

YouTube did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

