What To Snag In Steam's Big Sale, How To Get Started In Dynasty Warriors: Origins, And More Of The Week's Tips

Update: 01/21/2025, 10:03 a.m. ET: Marvel Snap is now back online. Read the full details here.

Advertisement

Collateral damage in the TikTok clusterfuck has been hit mobile deckbuilder, Marvel Snap. Still going strong since it was all we could think about at the end of 2022, the Marvel-licensed game created by Ben “Hearthstone” Brode and his team at Second Dinner has been offline in the United States since TikTok went down Saturday night. - John Walker Read More