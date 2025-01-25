Why Everybody Hates This Dragon's Dogma 2 NPC
What To Snag In Steam's Big Sale, How To Get Started In Dynasty Warriors: Origins, And More Of The Week's Tips

Game Tips

What To Snag In Steam's Big Sale, How To Get Started In Dynasty Warriors: Origins, And More Of The Week's Tips

We'll also point you to the best way to learn Disney Lorcana

overwatch
ByKotaku Staff
Image for article titled What To Snag In Steam&#39;s Big Sale, How To Get Started In Dynasty Warriors: Origins, And More Of The Week&#39;s Tips
Image: Shiro Games / Xbox / THQ / Kotaku, Square Enix / Kotaku, Rebellion / Fellow Traveler / Robot Entertainment, Marvel / Second Dinner / Kotaku, Marvel, Ravensburger / Disney / Kotaku, Adglobe, Screenshot: KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD. / Kotaku, Warhorse Studios, Adglobe / Kotaku

This week’s hodgepodge of gaming tips, helpful info, and other stuff kicks off with a look at the best deals in Steam’s first big sale of the year. We also have a look at Xbox Game Pass’s strong assortment of new additions to close out the month, a recommendation for the best way to learn Disney Lorcana, and some pointers for starting off your journey in Dynasty Warriors: Origins. Read on for all this and more.

Steam’s First Big Sale Of 2025 Is Live, Here Are The Best Deals

An image shows three different games on sale via a collage.
Image: Shiro Games / Xbox / THQ / Kotaku

RTS Fest, Valve’s first big Steam sale of 2025, is happening right now, and if you’re a fan of PC city builders, tactical war games, or other strategy-focused genres, you’ll want to check out some of the best deals we’ve spotted. - Zack Zwiezen Read More

Modders, Please Remove The Worst Part Of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth From The Game

Cait Sith smiles at the camera.
Image: Square Enix / Kotaku

Modders, we need to have a chat. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is coming to PC tomorrow, January 23, and no doubt y’all are gonna get cracking on modding some important and meaningful shit, like making Vincent and Cid playable characters and adding Zack Fair to the party. But before you get to any of that, can I ask one favor? Not just for me, but for the entirety of the Final Fantasy community. Would you like to make this game better for everyone? Can you fall on the giant Buster Sword and dedicate some of your precious time to public service? Will one of you, please, for the love of god, mod out the Cait Sith box-throwing section of the game? - Kenneth Shepard Read More

Wow, Xbox Game Pass Is Ending January With A Surprising Amount Of New Releases

Image for article titled What To Snag In Steam&#39;s Big Sale, How To Get Started In Dynasty Warriors: Origins, And More Of The Week&#39;s Tips
Image: Rebellion / Fellow Traveler / Robot Entertainment

Xbox has announced more games coming to Game Pass this month, including Lonely Mountain: Snow Riders, a new Sniper Elite game, Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap, and Citizen Sleeper 2. - Zack Zwiezen Read More

Marvel Snap Is Caught In The TikTok Ban Crossfire, And Now Back Up [Updated]

A red, glowing figure holding playing cards stands before a wall of Marvel Snap cards.
Image: Marvel / Second Dinner / Kotaku

Update: 01/21/2025, 10:03 a.m. ET: Marvel Snap is now back online. Read the full details here.

Collateral damage in the TikTok clusterfuck has been hit mobile deckbuilder, Marvel Snap. Still going strong since it was all we could think about at the end of 2022, the Marvel-licensed game created by Ben “Hearthstone” Brode and his team at Second Dinner has been offline in the United States since TikTok went down Saturday night. - John Walker Read More

Even Marvel Rivals’ Seasonal Events Are Overwatch Knock-Offs

Black Widow, Iron Fist, and Star-Lord are shown in Chinese New Year skins.
Image: Marvel

Look, I know half the conversation around Marvel Rivals is taken up with comparing it to its obvious inspiration, Overwatch 2, but sometimes it’s hard to talk about much else when developer NetEase continues to copy Overwatch 2’s homework and makes little effort to hide it. Not only does this hold true when you compare the games’ general structures and several hero kits, but now it’s also very obvious in Rivals’ new seasonal events. The Spring Festival starts on Thursday, January 23, and is basically an amalgamation of Overwatch’s Lunar New Year and Lucioball events. - Kenneth Shepard Read More

The Best (And Cheapest) Way To Get Into Disney Lorcana

Image for article titled What To Snag In Steam&#39;s Big Sale, How To Get Started In Dynasty Warriors: Origins, And More Of The Week&#39;s Tips
Image: Ravensburger / Disney / Kotaku

If you’ve been to a Target, Walmart, or other large store lately, you might have seen some Disney Lorcana card packs next to all the Pokémon and Magic cards. Maybe you’ve thought about playing it, but didn’t know where to start. Well, luckily for you, Lorcana might be the easiest and cheapest card game to get into in 2025. - Zack Zwiezen Read More

How Long Is Ender Magnolia: Bloom In The Mist?

The characters of Ender Magnolia stand in a dark jungle-like environment.
Image: Adglobe

Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist is a Metroidvania title sporting challenging combat, engaging platforming, and a stirring story. With all of that combined, fans of the genre are all but certain to adore every moment spent in its captivating world. Before you dive into the game, though, you’re probably curious how long it’s going to take you to see all of this content. - Billy Givens Read More

5 Essential Tips To Start Your Dynasty Warriors: Origins Campaign

A screenshot of Dynasty Warriors: Origins. The character Cao Cao is dressed in blue and walking away from a setting sun that hangs over a house.
Screenshot: KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD. / Kotaku

Dynasty Warriors: Origins is a classic Musou game through and through, featuring high-energy rock music, and legions of grunts to cut down as easily as blades of grass. That said, Origins is far from a by-the-books Dynasty Warriors game. The shift to a central main character in lieu of a huge roster of Romance of the Three Kingdoms heroes has stirred controversy among fans, but also, there’s a world map now! The story has branching paths! You can pursue Lu Bu in a vaguely Persona-style social link! I’ll let you decide how romantic that last one is for yourself. - Timothy Monbleau Read More

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Reveals Three Expansions Coming In Its First Year

Men open their wallets for Kingdom Come 2 DLC.
Screenshot: Warhorse Studios

It’s 2025 so no massive open-world RPG would be complete without an equally overwhelming post-launch roadmap. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 isn’t out until next month and it’s already revealed its next 12 months of content, featuring three story DLCs beginning this summer. - Ethan Gach Read More

5 Tips To Get Started In Ender Magnolia: Bloom In The Mist

The protagoinst looks out at a castle far off in the distance.
Screenshot: Adglobe / Kotaku

Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist is a challenging Metroidvania that provides an abundance of action-packed combat, compelling secrets to uncover, and worthwhile upgrades to invest in. It’s a lengthy and complex adventure, and even the early part of the game will throw a lot at you to keep up with. As such, here are some tips for the opening hours of Ender Magnolia. - Billy Givens Read More

