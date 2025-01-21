How Long Is Ender Magnolia: Bloom In The Mist?

Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist is a Metroidvania title sporting challenging combat, engaging platforming, and a stirring story. With all of that combined, fans of the genre are all but certain to adore every moment spent in its captivating world. Before you dive into the game, though, you’re probably curious how long it’s going to take you to see all of this content.

Will you wrap up the game in a weekend, a week? Is it likely to end up on your backlog? Well wonder no more: Here’s how long it takes to beat Ender Magnolia.

Seeing Ender Magnolia through to the end without focusing on a lot of its hidden secrets should only take around 8-10 hours. But while you can certainly rush through the game to simply see its main story, you’d be leaving a significant number of discoveries and items behind—many of which are vital to improving your damage and defenses. You’ll also miss out on a lot of lore and unique side content that can improve your understanding of the story and characters of Ender Magnolia.

That being said, you’re likely to need around 15-20 hours to see everything the game has to offer, which will see you unlock every room on the map and find every secret within them.

If you want to get every single Trophy and Achievement, you’ll also need to find or purchase every piece of equipment and fully upgrade every one of your attacks. There are actually two endings to see, too, which means that a second full playthrough could be in order, nearly doubling your playtime.

Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.