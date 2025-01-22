Steam's First Big Sale Of 2025 Is Live, Here Are The Best Deals

RTS Fest, Valve’s first big Steam sale of 2025, is happening right now, and if you’re a fan of PC city builders, tactical war games, or other strategy-focused genres, you’ll want to check out some of the best deals we’ve spotted.

Sure, there are some RTS and tactical strategy games available to play on console, like Gears Tactics and Civilization. And they are fine. But the best way to play a big, deep, strategy game is on a computer with a keyboard and mouse. Being able to quickly and precisely click through menus and armies with a cursor and having access to plenty of hotkeys really makes strategy games better. So Steam’s first themed sale of 2025 being focused entirely on these kinds of games is perfect!

RTS Fest kicked off earlier this week, so don’t wait too long to buy any of these games at their discounted prices—it all ends on January 27. And remember: Every strategy game is made better by a hot cup of tea or coffee next to you.

To help out and save some time, we’ve dug through the entire sale and created a short list to peruse.

Northgard - $7.50 ($30)

Desperados III - $10 ($40)

Warhammer 40k: Dawn of War II - $10 ($50)

Rise of Nations: Extended Edition - $5 ($20)

Homeworld Remastered Collection - $3.50 ($35)

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition - $12 ($35)

Stellaris - $10 ($40)

Crusader Kings III - $15 ($50)

Europa Universalis IV - $5 ($50)

Total War: Three Kingdoms - $15 ($60)

Total War: Rome II Emperor Edition - $15 ($60)

Manor Lords - $28 ($40)

Hearts of Iron IV - $15 ($50)

Steel Division 2 - $10 ($40)

Steel Division Normandy 44 - $6 ($20)

Frostpunk 2 - $35 ($45)

Gears Tactics - $10 ($30)

Republic of Pirates - $17 ($25)