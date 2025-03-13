Ultimate Chillout Game PowerWash Simulator Has A Sequel Coming Later This Year

Prepare for blasting dirt off of hard surfaces to get even more eclectic and visually satisfying in PowerWash Simulator 2. The sequel to the hit relaxation game “for perverts and freaks” was announced with a new teaser trailer on Thursday and is headed to PC and console before the end of 2025.

The Sims 4's Free Infant Update Can't Compare To The Growing Together Expansion CC Share Subtitles Off

English The Sims 4's Free Infant Update Can't Compare To The Growing Together Expansion

What exactly does PowerWash Simulator 2 entail? Developer FuturLab says the new game features an entirely new campaign with new Muckingham mysteries to uncover, as well as new locations to clean off including Sponge Valley, Power Falls and Lubri City. There will also be a home base where players can hang out, decorate, and gaze upon the trophies and trinkets from their cleansing adventures.

Advertisement

Here’s the new teaser trailer which hints at PowerWash Sim’s garden gnomes playing a bigger role in the sequel:

At first glance, PowerWash Simulator 2 doesn’t look super different from the first game, which launched in 2022 and quickly grew into a major hit thanks to its meditative and therapeutic gameplay loop, as well as its more daunting challenge-based activities. However, the sequel will boast some notable upgrades like “enhanced soap that clings to stubborn stains and annihilates dirt” as well as two-player split-screen.



Advertisement

In the meantime, PowerWash Simulator 1 is still getting new content. Following popular cross-over DLC packs like Final Fantasy VII’s Midgar and and SpongeBob’s Bikini Bottom, this year’s roadmap includes a Wallace & Gromit collaboration and other updates. PowerWash Sim 2 is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC later this year, and who knows, maybe we’ll still get a Switch 2 version announced in the months ahead. The first game was a free PS Plus download back in 2023 and is currently on Xbox Game Pass.

.