Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Reveals Three Expansions Coming In Its First Year

It’s 2025 so no massive open-world RPG would be complete without an equally overwhelming post-launch roadmap. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 isn’t out until next month and it’s already revealed its next 12 months of content, featuring three story DLCs beginning this summer.

The Week In Games: A Rebirth, A Remake, And A Remaster CC Share Subtitles Off

English The Week In Games: A Rebirth, A Remake, And A Remaster

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a single-player, sim-heavy RPG that puts players back in the boots of a blacksmith’s son named Henry as he navigates a war with the Holy Roman Empire near the end of the 15th century. Coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on February 4, the game’s post-launch schedule begins with a free update in the spring, followed by three paid expansions.

Advertisement

Pre-order Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2: Amazon | Best Buy | Eneba

Here’s what each of them is about:

Free spring update: adds hair-style changer, hardcore mode, and horse races

Brushes with Death: summer DLC where you “help a mysterious artist with an enigmatic past.”

Legacy of the Forge: autumn DLC where you “restore Kutteberg’s forge and become a master blacksmith.”

Mysteria Ecclesia: winter DLC about exploring “Sedletz monastery to stop the spread of a deadly illness.”

It’s not clear how long each of the DLCs will be and whether they’ll feel more like individual questlines or larger story expansions. The add-ons for the first Kingdom Come were generally well received, though. Each of the paid DLCs comes with the expansion pass, which is included with the gold edition of Kingdom Come 2 for an additional $20. There’s no standalone pricing for them yet, however.

Advertisement

Kingdome Come 2 has threatened to be twice as big as its predecessor and features new NPC systems for more immersive interactions. It also has overhauled combat from the first game and the addition of crossbows and early firearms. Early previews, including Kotaku’s, have been positive so far, with players impressed by the scope and detail of the game’s medieval cities.

.