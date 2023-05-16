Blizzard

Further, Piepiora claimed that Blizzard and the devs working on the upcoming Diablo IV “learned a ton” from each beta, pointing out that even the last one—which went pretty smooth all things considered—still helped the team find things “happening in the backend” that if not spotted and fixed “would have resulted in some issues during launch.” He claims they only caught those problems because of this past week’s previous, extra beta weekend.

Advertisement

Of course, this is exactly what the company making and selling Diablo IV would say ahead of release. And while I believe Blizzard is working very hard to make Diablo IV’s launch go as smoothly as possible, it’s also a situation where we have to wait and see if all this work and effort actually helps the game avoid a borked launch. At the very least, regardless of what happens, it will be fun to come back to look at the developers’ confident-sounding comments post-launch.

Diablo IV is out June 6, with early access starting on June 2. Sort of.

.