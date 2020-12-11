Demon's Souls, One Month Later

Just like this tree, the Demon’s Souls remake is fire. Screenshot : PlayStation Studios / Bluepoint Games

Can you believe it’s been a month since flagship PlayStation 5 game Demon’s Souls released? I feel like I’ve spent every waking hour of the past 30 days with the Bluepoint Games remake. While the game is mostly the same as the PlayStation 3 original, the community has been hard at work sussing out the few mysteries Demon’s Souls hides on the new platform.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I died to these jerks more than any boss. Screenshot : PlayStation Studios / Bluepoint Games

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Sony WH-1000XM4 $218 at Backmarket Use the promo code Kinja2020

Demon’s Souls is a wonderful remake that hews very closely to the PlayStation 3 classic, and at least for now, it’s one of the best games in the limited PlayStation 5 lineup. While interest has certainly died down since November, I’m looking forward to seeing if players can find any more secrets hiding in its shadowy corridors.