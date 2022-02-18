Cyberpunk 2077 has a lot of sex scenes and they are all incredibly goofy. Instead of adding more of those, patch 1.5 has chosen a more subtle approach when it comes to expanding the game’s romance options. Except in Panam’s case. The Aldecaldos nomad will now send you nudes.



“Got these from Panam 🥵🥵” wrote one player on the Cyberpunk 2077 subreddit earlier this week after the sprawling update went live. Below it was a selfie of Panam in the bathroom with the message, “What are you up to? I’m just about to step into the shower, thinking of you... :*” The player than has the option to respond with either “Feelin dirty, huh? Think there’s room for two...?” or my favorite, “Panaaaam. I can tell you’re bored.” Open-world realism at last.

Panam’s nude-lite is part of a small overhaul to Cyberpunk 2077’s character romances, that brings additional text chats, some extra voiced lines, and the chance to actually wake up next to them in the morning and chill. The tweaks have been small, but players are already racing to try to unlock them.



In another example, instead of sending nudes, the braindance technician Judy puts you in contact with her grandma. Judy told her about V and she wants to judge you for herself. Tell grandma you spend most of your time just trying not to die and she’ll thank you for your honesty. “I find this adorable as hell,” wrote one player.



Kerry and River, Cyberpunk 2077’s two male romances, have also received some extra touches, although still seem more barebones than their counterparts. The former rockerboy will gift you something sentimental, while the ex-cop will hang out with you on your apartment couch. Players are still on the hunt for other details, but for now it appears like the developers are still treating them as second-tier relationships. So far Panam seems to be the only one on the road to starting an OnlyFans account, and as of yet there haven’t been any dick pic sightings beyond the glitches back from when the game launched.



Cyberpunk 2077 will continue to get updates and is due for bigger DLC expansions, so this might just be the start of CD Projekt Red’s plans to deepen the game’s options for intimacy. In the meantime, there’s always the Cyberpunk 2077-inspired NSFW visual novel game Cyberbang 2069.