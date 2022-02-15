CD Projekt Red revealed a ton of long-awaited improvements coming to Cyberpunk 2077 today in patch 1.5, including more in-depth romances with its intriguing cast of NPCs. The changes might not turn the beleaguered open-world sci-fi RPG into a full-fledged dating sim, but they’ll hopefully make the game’s short-lived romantic relationships feel a little more fleshed out.



Amidst a sea of patch notes, the one about buffing love reads, “Extended romances with Panam, Kerry, River, and Judy by adding new messages and interactions.” You still can’t officially have sex with Keanu Reeves, but at the very least it sounds like players will get more time to awkwardly court some of the game’s other main characters through phone tag.

CDPR went into a bit more detail during today’s livestream, noting that in addition to the lengthier text chains, characters like River and Judy will occasionally wake up beside the character when they go to sleep at their apartment…a small but nice little addition that might help Cyberpunk 2077’s world feel a little less sterile and mercenary. It’s unclear if there will be more meaningful “interactions” added as part of the latest update.

The game has a long list of characters you can flirt and get into bed with, with some gated behind whether you’re playing as a man or woman (and weirdly, in a few cases, whether your voice passes as masculine or femenine). A lot of the romances can also go a long time between check-ins, so it would make sense if CDPR’s peppered more conversations throughout the game so it doesn’t feel like your crushes keep forgetting you.

While today marks a potential major milestone on Cyberpunk 2077’s road to redemption, with patch 1.5 and the release of PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions, it all comes more than a year after the game’s initial release. CDPR has released small add-ons in the form of new cosmetics and weapons, but major DLC expansions on the order of what The Witcher 3 received (which in some cases rivaled or surpassed what was in the base game) appear to still be hiding over the distant horizon. Cyberpunk 2077’s current revised post-launch roadmap doesn’t go past spring 2022.