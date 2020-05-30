Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Morning Checkpoint

Creepy Monkey

Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Morning Checkpoint
Morning CheckpointNewsCreepyAnimal CrossingMonkey
Animal Crossing
Gif: @Miltank211 (Twitter)

Hello! This week we talk about the latest big-budget video game flop, discover how gross pelicans can be, check out the new Fast & Furious game, play video games while eating, and meet a creepy monkey in Animal Crossing.

Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

I have a few rules in my home. But one of them is simple and non-negotiable: Don’t eat food while using my controllers. You monsters out there eating and playing games sicken me. Stop it.

The world needed another hero shooter about as much as I needed another hole in my head.

If I had a nickel for every time I’m out and about and can’t find some good intensities...

Tweets!

Nature, what the fuck are you doing?

The legends spoke of his return, but I didn’t believe them. Few did.

Uhhh.. excuse me. What the hell are you doing?

News

Trailers & Videos From The Past Week

I hate how often this is used as an insult against games, but seriously, this looks like a PS3 game. What happened? This is a billion-dollar mega-franchise. It feels odd to release what looks like a budget title.

I do enjoy how Pyramid Head has gone from a creepy, interesting monster that meant something narratively to the Silent Hill mascot. Sure, just stick him in a slot machine game, who cares!

Arnold is just going to return to every 80s and 90s franchise he was a part of eventually, huh?

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

