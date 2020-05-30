Hello! This week we talk about the latest big-budget video game flop, discover how gross pelicans can be, check out the new Fast & Furious game, play video games while eating, and meet a creepy monkey in Animal Crossing.
Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week
I have a few rules in my home. But one of them is simple and non-negotiable: Don’t eat food while using my controllers. You monsters out there eating and playing games sicken me. Stop it.
The world needed another hero shooter about as much as I needed another hole in my head.
If I had a nickel for every time I’m out and about and can’t find some good intensities...
Tweets!
Nature, what the fuck are you doing?
The legends spoke of his return, but I didn’t believe them. Few did.
Uhhh.. excuse me. What the hell are you doing?
News
- Street Fighter V Costume Design Contest Is Asking For Free Labor
- BlizzCon 2020 Has Been Cancelled
- Sony Will Finally Show PlayStation 5 Games On June 4
- Winners Of Counter-Strike Tournament Banned After The Event For Cheating
- We’ve Got At Least Five More Years Of EA’s NFL Exclusivity
- The Sonic The Hedgehog Movie Is Getting A Sequel
- Xbox Series X Backwards Compatible Games Will Support Quick Resume Feature And HDR, Microsoft Says
- Silent Hill Returns As Dead By Daylight Expansion
- Call of Duty: WWII Is One Of June’s PlayStation Plus Games
- Oh Hell Yeah Toy Soldiers Is Getting A WW2 Sequel
Trailers & Videos From The Past Week
I hate how often this is used as an insult against games, but seriously, this looks like a PS3 game. What happened? This is a billion-dollar mega-franchise. It feels odd to release what looks like a budget title.
I do enjoy how Pyramid Head has gone from a creepy, interesting monster that meant something narratively to the Silent Hill mascot. Sure, just stick him in a slot machine game, who cares!
Arnold is just going to return to every 80s and 90s franchise he was a part of eventually, huh?