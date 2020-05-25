Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Call of Duty: WWII Is One Of June's PlayStation Plus Games

Ethan Gach
Filed to:Call of Duty: WWII
Call of Duty: WWIIcall of dutyplaystation pluskotakucorefree games
Illustration for article titled iCall of Duty: WWII/i Is One Of Junes PlayStation Plus Games
Screenshot: Activision

If you’ve had a hankering to play the Call of Duty from three years ago, PlayStation Plus has you covered next month.

Although technically one of June’s PS Plus games, Call of Duty: WWII will actually be available to download starting May 26. Maybe it’s a day-after-Memorial-Day thing?

Of course, good luck finding space for it if you’re already playing Modern Warfare which currently takes up close to 200 GB on the hard drive. As always, the game is only “free” if you’re a paid PS Plus subscriber.

Meanwhile, May’s games, Cities: Skylines and Farming Simulator 19, are still available until June 1. Sony said it will announce the rest of June’s PS Plus lineup later this week.

Ethan Gach

Kotaku staff writer. You can reach him at ethan.gach@kotaku.com

