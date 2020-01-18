Gif : @PorLosAnimales_ ( Twitter

Hello! This week we watch a Minecraft player electrocute themselves, get ready to go to Hell in Doom Eternal, learn about all the games getting delayed, take over an airport TV to play some Apex Legends and meet a cat who does front flips.



Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

2020 is going well...

I’m honestly surprised at how big that damn Squirtle ended up being. Like...too big. Too big.

Video Game Delays Cause More Crunch These days, most video game fans are sympathetic to delays. They recognize that more time makes for Read more

A fantastic post by Jason covering how video game delays aren’t the best thing for game developers. Sometimes they lead to more crunch.

Australia is burning and needs help. Plus you get some cool games in the process.

Tweets!

“Can you do like a little fish on my ass? That would be cute.”

Oui oui, General Kenobi. Would you like to see my, lightsaber collection?

A few days ago one of my cats flipped off the couch and then proceeded to slide under the couch on her back. All of this took like 3 seconds and it was smooth. Almost like she had practiced the move many times. Cats are wild.

News

Trailers & Videos You May Have Missed

I know The Joker is “dark” and “twisted” and kills people, but still surprised WB and DC are fine letting him get ripped apart in Mortal Kombat.

One day I’ll get around to playing these games. I like killing Nazis, I like co-op and I don’t mind zombies. Seems like I might dig this series.

RIP AND TEAR. I’m ready to RIP AND TEAR.