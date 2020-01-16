Let's See How Construction On Nintendo's Theme Park Is Coming Along

Super Nintendo World is due to open in around six months time, which is why we’re starting to get stuff like big shiny music videos. For something a bit more real, though, let’s check out some aerial footage of the park under construction at Universal Studios Japan, see how things are coming along.



For reference, the first few seconds in this clip from Japanese TV uploaded by Yuta_USJ are showing how everything looked in 2017, when it was just a parking lot and some big dreams. And now...there are giant Yoshis.

We last checked in on construction in 2019, and a lot of stuff was kinda obscured, so it’s nice getting a good look at Yoshi and the flagpole like this.

The park is scheduled to open before the Tokyo Olympics, which kicks off in July.