Nintendo's Theme Park Trailer Is A Trip

We’re only six months (at most!) away from the opening of Nintendo’s big new theme park at Universal Studios, Osaka. That’s about the time we should be getting to see and hear some real info about the place, but instead, here’s a dizzying music video.



It’s a pretty cool vid! And there are hints here as to what we can expect when the park opens, from some kind of app-based game experience using a watch and a smartphone to the overall themes of the rides (an accompanying release says one will centre around Mario Kart, another around Yoshi) .

But with the park due to open before the Tokyo Olympics, and the Olympics scheduled for July, it’d be nice to start seeing some more concrete info!