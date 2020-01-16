The Next Smash Bros. Character Is Fire Emblem's Byleth

During a special presentation this morning, Smash Bros. director Masahiro Sakurai said that he had been working on the fifth downloadable character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in secret, and that only a few people at Nintendo knew about it. Viewers wondered: what kind of twist could that be? A Mario monster? Waluigi? Reggie Fils-Aime? Nope—it’s just another Fire Emblem character.

That’s right: the fifth downloadable character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is Byleth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses, who will be out on January 28 for $6. You can play as either male or female Byleth and use multiple weapons from the most recent Fire Emblem game.

Advertisement

Here’s a full breakdown of how Byleth plays in the game:

Sakurai said in the presentation that they’ll be adding six new DLC characters to Smash this year. I have some guesses: