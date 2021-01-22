Capcom has apparently changed directions with its remake of Resident Evil 4, potentially delaying the game’s release until 2023, according to a new report by VGC. If you were wondering why it didn’t pop up in yesterday’s Resident Evil livestream, that may be why.
I wonder why they’re doing a remake of 4. We all knew it was in development but has it ever been officially announced? RE3 had a bunch of references to las plagas that weren’t in the original. That’s one of the ways Capcom has been hinting at it.