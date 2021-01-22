Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ethangach
Ethan Gach
Screenshot: Capcom

Capcom has apparently changed directions with its remake of Resident Evil 4, potentially delaying the game’s release until 2023, according to a new report by VGC. If you were wondering why it didn’t pop up in yesterday’s Resident Evil livestream, that may be why.

Ethan Gach

Kotaku staff writer. You can reach him at ethan.gach@kotaku.com

crashingechelon
CrashingEchelon

I wonder why they’re doing a remake of 4. We all knew it was in development but has it ever been officially announced? RE3 had a bunch of references to las plagas that weren’t in the original. That’s one of the ways Capcom has been hinting at it. 