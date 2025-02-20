Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page
News

New Call Of Duty Map Is Teasing The Next Tony Hawk Game

It's reported that this upcoming game will be a remaster of THPS 3 and THPS 4

call of dutymicrosoftactivision
By
Zack Zwiezen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled New Call Of Duty Map Is Teasing The Next Tony Hawk Game
Screenshot: Activision

Another day, another piece of evidence that seems to indicate we are getting a new Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater game in the near future. This time it’s a teaser found in a new Call of Duty Black Ops 6 map.

Suggested Reading

Jeff Bezos Asks Who Should Be The Next James Bond After Franchise Producers Relinquish Creative Control
The 29 Best Games For The Nintendo Switch
GTA V On PC Finally Catches Up To Console Versions
This Modern Warfare 3 Gameplay Feature Spices Up A Weak Campaign
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Jeff Bezos Asks Who Should Be The Next James Bond After Franchise Producers Relinquish Creative Control
The 29 Best Games For The Nintendo Switch
GTA V On PC Finally Catches Up To Console Versions
This Modern Warfare 3 Gameplay Feature Spices Up A Weak Campaign
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

On February 20, Call of Duty Warzone and Black Ops 6 received a big new mid-season update. The patch added a ton of content, including some really expensive TMNT skins, new weapons, and—most importantly for THPS fans out there—Grind, a skateboard park map. And it’s in here that we got out latest piece of evidence that a new Tony Hawk video game is soon to be announced.

Advertisement

Related Content

Tony Hawk Teases That His Popular Skateboarding Video Game Series Has A 'Future'
Activision Reportedly Ditched Tony Hawk 3+4 For More Call Of Duty

Related Content

Tony Hawk Teases That His Popular Skateboarding Video Game Series Has A 'Future'
Activision Reportedly Ditched Tony Hawk 3+4 For More Call Of Duty

As spotted by Charlie Intel on Twitter, in the new Grind map, you can find a skate shop area and in there you can spot a small poster that clearly includes the OG Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater logo as well as a date: March 4, 2025. In response to the teaser, Tony Hawk himself simply replied with eyeball emojis, seemingly confirming that, yeah, this is for sure a teaser for a new game. (Xbox on Twitter also replied with the same emoji.)

Advertisement
Advertisement

Why did this appear in a Call of Duty game? Well, remember that before Activision was a Call of Duty machine, it published all the past Tony Hawk games. So this seems to be a bit of corporate synergy. How fun!

This is just the latest (and most concrete) evidence of a new Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater game. Earlier this week a skateboarder who appeared in the last game, 2020's Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, claimed he’s appearing in a new Tony Hawk “remaster.” And in 2024, Tony Hawk himself claimed the series had a future and that he was working with Activision again.

Advertisement

And on top of all that, on Wednesday, it was reported that Microsoft (which owns Activision) was planning to announce and release a new Tony Hawk game in June as part of a yet-to-be-announced summer event. The game is reportedly Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4, a project that was pitched years ago but which Activision passed on. The game is claimed to be called “Project Chicago” internally and is set to shadow drop during the Xbox event this Summer.

We’ll have to wait and see if that report is accurate and just what that Call of Duty map is teasing, but it does seem like something is coming pretty soon and as a massive Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater fan, I’m excited.

Advertisement

.