New Call Of Duty Map Is Teasing The Next Tony Hawk Game

Another day, another piece of evidence that seems to indicate we are getting a new Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater game in the near future. This time it’s a teaser found in a new Call of Duty Black Ops 6 map.

This Modern Warfare 3 Gameplay Feature Spices Up A Weak Campaign CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video This Modern Warfare 3 Gameplay Feature Spices Up A Weak Campaign

This Modern Warfare 3 Gameplay Feature Spices Up A Weak Campaign CC Share Subtitles Off

English This Modern Warfare 3 Gameplay Feature Spices Up A Weak Campaign

On February 20, Call of Duty Warzone and Black Ops 6 received a big new mid-season update. The patch added a ton of content, including some really expensive TMNT skins, new weapons, and—most importantly for THPS fans out there—Grind, a skateboard park map. And it’s in here that we got out latest piece of evidence that a new Tony Hawk video game is soon to be announced.

Advertisement

As spotted by Charlie Intel on Twitter, in the new Grind map, you can find a skate shop area and in there you can spot a small poster that clearly includes the OG Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater logo as well as a date: March 4, 2025. In response to the teaser, Tony Hawk himself simply replied with eyeball emojis, seemingly confirming that, yeah, this is for sure a teaser for a new game. (Xbox on Twitter also replied with the same emoji.)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why did this appear in a Call of Duty game? Well, remember that before Activision was a Call of Duty machine, it published all the past Tony Hawk games. So this seems to be a bit of corporate synergy. How fun!

This is just the latest (and most concrete) evidence of a new Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater game. Earlier this week a skateboarder who appeared in the last game, 2020's Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, claimed he’s appearing in a new Tony Hawk “remaster.” And in 2024, Tony Hawk himself claimed the series had a future and that he was working with Activision again.

Advertisement

And on top of all that, on Wednesday, it was reported that Microsoft (which owns Activision) was planning to announce and release a new Tony Hawk game in June as part of a yet-to-be-announced summer event. The game is reportedly Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4, a project that was pitched years ago but which Activision passed on. The game is claimed to be called “Project Chicago” internally and is set to shadow drop during the Xbox event this Summer.

We’ll have to wait and see if that report is accurate and just what that Call of Duty map is teasing, but it does seem like something is coming pretty soon and as a massive Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater fan, I’m excited.

Advertisement

.

