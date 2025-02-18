Here's More Evidence That A New Tony Hawk Game Is Coming

I’ve got some good news for all you fans of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater and its various video game spin-offs, sequels, and remasters. A skateboarder recently claimed that he will be included in a yet-be-announced remaster of a Tony Hawk skateboarding video game. It’s yet one more piece of evidence that a new Tony Hawk game is in the works.

On February 18, in an interview with the Breakfast Club podcast, professional skateboarder Tyshawn Jones talked about how he started skating, and his ongoing career. And during the interview, Jones offhandedly mentioned a new Tony Hawk game.

I’m in a Tony Hawk [game] coming out, so that’s cool,” said Jones. “They got a new one they’re remastering. So that’s about to come out. I was in the last one.”

The Breakfast Club

Jones, who is 26, seems to be referring to his appearance in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, the last game released in the franchise. This remake of the first two games in the series launched in 2020. This is the only THPS game that Jones has appeared in, so he seems to be indicating that a new game—his second appearance in the series—is coming soon. Activision has yet to announce anything.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about a new Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater game being in development. Back in September 2024, Tony Hawk himself confirmed that him and THPS publisher Activision were talking and “working on something.”

Hawk later followed that tease up with another, claiming that while he wasn’t allowed to say anything, he could confirm the beloved skateboarding franchise did indeed have a “future.” That sounds a lot like a new game is coming!

The question now is what is this new THPS game going to be? In today’s interview appearance, Jones claims it’s a remaster of some kind. Perhaps this next game will be THPS 3+4, as was first pitched a few years ago following the success of THPS 1+2. Activision wasn’t interested at the time. Or maybe it’s a remaster or remake of Tony Hawk’s Underground, my favorite game in the series and a fan favorite. Or maybe its a totally new mobile game and we are all getting way too excited about these teases.

One thing is for sure: There seems to be a new Tony Hawk skateboarding game in our near future. Let’s hope its good.

